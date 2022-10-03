Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”
When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
EW.com
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
Collider
How to Watch 'Amsterdam'
From time to time great ensemble casts are built for a silver screen release, and the list of names alone is enough to drag audiences to their theater seats. Recently we have seen strong cast lists assembled in the likes of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie) and Spotlight (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams). These films tend to have the feel of a momentous event and often have the budget to back it up. It is difficult for production companies to find the perfect time for such strong casts to all be able to join forces on a project, so when they do, it's always worth seeing. With this in mind, the release of a film like Amsterdam is sure to create this sort of feeling for fans.
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarish drug-fueled horror takes a psychedelic trip on the streaming charts
Filmmaker Gaspar Noé has built his entire career and reputation on pushing the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, drumming up just as much controversy as acclaim in the process. 2018’s Climax is far from the most incendiary, contentious, or polarizing movie he’s ever made, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packing his signature stylistic and thematic punch.
Mel Gibson Turned Down James Bond Years Ago, And Sean Connery Is Part Of The Reason
Were it not for some key decision making and reasoning, Mel Gibson could have been James Bond. You can thank Sean Connery for the reason why that never happened.
Collider
James Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals Next 007 Will Be a "30-Something" Actor
As the buzz continues to hum around who will inherit the license to kill from the outgoing 007 agent Daniel Craig, James Bond producer, Michael G. Wilson has revealed key details about who the next spy will be. Speaking to the audience at a British Film Institute panel held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, Wilson explained, via Deadline why they were not looking to cast a young actor in the iconic role of James Bond and why an older industry veteran will be more fitting.
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
Collider
Sissy Spacek’s Portrayal of Loretta Lynn Set the Standard for Celebrity Biopics
The country music world lost a legend when Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 on October 4th. From her beginnings as a coal miner's daughter in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, to her reign as country queen with over 100 awards and honors to her name, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Lynn's life was the stuff Hollywood movies are made of. And in 1980, Hollywood made that movie, Coal Miner's Daughter, based on Lynn's own memoir. Celebrity biopics have been around practically as long as the movie industry itself; some have been great successes (like 1981's Frances and 2004's Ray), but many more have missed the mark (like 1991's The Doors and 2004's Beyond the Sea, Kevin Spacey's film about the life of crooner Bobby Darin).
msn.com
The biggest mistake in 'Wizard of Oz,' and more cringeworthy errors in iconic movies
Slide 1 of 51: Hollywood moviemaking takes time, money, cooperation, careful planning, and a painstaking knack for detail. But even the most meticulous preparations sometimes can't spare a film from its share of goofs and mistakes to the delight (or chagrin) of observant viewers. The majority of these goofs take the form of simple continuity errors. For example, a glass might be full in one shot and empty in the very next. Other mistakes appear by way of historical misfires, major plot holes, visible camera equipment, or crew members getting caught in a shot. And every now and then, the annals of cinema are graced with a goof of epic proportions. For example, white cars can be seen in the background during a battle scene in "Braveheart." The much-publicized Starbucks cup in "Game of Thrones" was hardly the most notable example in entertainment, though it shows a simple point: Even with the advent of CGI and advanced editing technology—not to mention fully financed production crews—human error is often unavoidable. You probably could have guessed that Alfred Hitchcock, one of the most legendary filmmakers, appears more than once on this list; but even the "Master of Suspense" fell victim to, well, obvious visual and plot points. When critically acclaimed films from Francis Ford Coppola ("The Godfather") or David Lean ("Lawrence of Arabia") exceed three hours in runtime, should we be more forgiving? You be the judge; just know even these directors are not perfect, as you'll see. Since even the world's greatest films are prone to the occasional flub, Stacker is embracing the imperfections by listing mistakes from the 50 best movies of all time. To determine the rankings, Stacker derived a score based on equally weighted IMDb user ratings and Metacritic scores as of Oct. 16, 2020, and ranked accordingly, with ties broken by user votes. A film needed at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify. If the movie didn't have a Metascore, it was not included. Check out mistakes in the 50 best movies of all time. You may also like: The best streaming services of 2021.
Michael Douglas Snapped a Leggy, Ethereal Shot of Catherine Zeta-Jones & He’s Officially Instagram Husband Status
Catherine Zeta-Jones is showing off her husband’s camera skills on Instagram, and we’ve got to hand it to him — Michael Douglas captured her ethereal essence from head-to-toe as only the best IG husbands can. Currently vacationing in Marrakech, Morocco, Douglas photographed Zeta-Jones relaxing on an outdoor...
Collider
Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 Trailer Reveals New Unsettling Stories
Netflix is inviting those who love mysteries, true crime, aliens, and the paranormal to gather ‘round and check out a trailer for the return of Unsolved Mysteries. That’s right, after a two-year hiatus that felt more like five, the chilling production is back to deliver more stories of unsolved cases and happenings that will rattle you to your core.
‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Steven Spielberg Movie We’ve Been Waiting Four Decades for Him to Make
The little boy is scared. There’s such a large crowd outside the theater. He has no idea what will happen when he walks through the doors and into the room filled with dozens of seats, all facing a large blank square. Plus it’s in the dark. He’s been told him that there are giants in there, though his dad gently corrects him; the people are normal-sized, they’re just on a big screen. It’s 1952, Sammy Fabelman in six years old, his parents have taken him to see his first movie — Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth...
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis reflects on an incident involving alcohol during the filming of Forgetting Sarah Marshall that got her "in trouble."
Collider
How Guillermo del Toro Became a Horror Name by Being Unapologetically Himself
In a time when Guillermo del Toro is an Academy Award-winning director for films like The Shape of Water, it's hard to imagine that there was ever a time when he wasn't a legend. Del Toro is known for his fantastic monsters and love for creatures that are otherwise horrific or grotesque, with the backdrop of a story that is both frightening and compelling and putting them onscreen. He is a master of the practical special effect that, in today's computer-generated world, is so beautiful it could bring any cinephile to tears. Del Toro's mastery of practical effects transports you to the moments of your childhood that remind you of what made you love the movies from the beginning. But even then, it feels more profound than that. What makes del Toro's films so compelling, aside from the fantastic beasts?
Collider
From 'Nope' to 'King Kong,' Why Apes Are Such Terrifying Killers
It's a gruesome image: a chimpanzee dressed in a red and yellow sweater that's covered in blood. Similarly, his mouth, arms, hands, and feet are dripping in blood with an eerily empty studio behind him as the "APPLAUSE" sign blinks. He throws off a party hat as though completely frustrated with the fact that he's had to wear it. As he does so, he notices the viewer through a green table cloth. He slowly crawls over and sticks out a bloody hand; the tone of his grisly and apparently unprovoked attack lingering at the moment. The onlooker must be holding his breath as he reaches his hand back out to fist-bump the chimp back, wondering if this may be the last time he ever fist-bumps anyone.
Collider
10 Great Rhys Ifans Projects to Watch After ‘House of the Dragon’
House of the Dragon is currently one of the most-watched television programs in the world. As a result, in addition to the leading actors and actresses such as Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and more, the careers of supporting actors are also in the spotlight. One of them is Rhys Ifans, who plays King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower.
Collider
'Halloween Ends': NYCC Spotlights Michael Myers Last Slash on Limited Edition Poster
As New York City Comic Con rolls on, bringing its usual chaos and big news to nerds of all stripes, there's one masked figure you might want to be on the lookout for — the face of evil, Michael Myers himself. And for the occasion of New York Comic Con, a new poster for the upcoming Halloween Ends has just been released, featuring the artwork of Bob Gleason, the artist behind the 1978 film's iconic poster.
