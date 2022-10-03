Read full article on original website
Silver Alert cancelled after Porum man located
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Porum Police Department is searching for a missing 65-year-old man. Troopers say Glenn Wiggins was last seen on Monday at the Armstrong Bank in Warner, Okla. around 6:30 p.m. He was wearing blue jeans and a grey or blue long sleeve...
Suspect from Will Rogers Turnpike chase dies after being shot by law enforcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The suspect from Wednesday afternoon's police chase down the Will Rogers Turnpike has died from his injuries after being shot by Claremore police and Rogers County deputies, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. OSBI said Bobby Johnston broke into a woman's home in...
Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
Wagoner police officer stops man from swallowing lethal dose of fentanyl, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to swallow fentanyl, WPD said. Officers say they stopped the man, James Wells, for a city ordinance violation while riding a bicycle. Wells then admitted to having paraphernalia on his person and police said they noticed him trying to conceal something.
2-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa police say they are investigating after a toddler was hit by a car Thursday night in near 46th St. North and Peoria. Officers say the child ran into the street and was hit. This is a developing story.
Rogers County deputies, Claremore police shoot, injure suspect who caused school lockdown
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Claremore police said four Claremore Public Schools were put on a brief "secure in place" Wednesday afternoon that has been lifted. CPS says students and staff were in no imminent danger while police searched for an identified person in the area. A statement from CPS said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution." The four schools were Claremore High School, Will Rogers Junior High, Stuart Roosa and Claremont elementary.
Man arrested for arson after allegedly lighting home on fire in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested by Tulsa Fire Investigators after starting a fire on the porch of a home in midtown Tulsa on Monday, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Monday morning firefighters responded to a housefire near 15th Street and Utica Avenue. Firefighters arrived...
1 hospitalized after being shot multiple times at Tulsa apartment
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was dispatched to Red Fox Apartments near East 21st Place and North Memorial Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man down with multiple gunshot wounds. They say the victim was alert and speaking...
One of Tulsa's most wanted murder suspects arrested following armed robbery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, Tulsa police arrested one of the city's most wanted murder suspects while searching for a vehicle connected to an armed robbery at Promenade Mall. Dominique Jordan was taken into custody, along with Raven Moya and Dorian Jordan, after officers responded to an armed...
THURSDAY FORECAST: Cooler temperatures on the way
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be sunny and nice with light northerly winds and temps in the mid 80s. The winds will make it feel cooler than the mid 80s, so this is a great day for outdoor activities. On Friday, we are expecting a front with cloudy...
Wagoner police arrest man for suspected burglary, drugs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department headed to a home near Southwest 2nd Street on October 2 at approximately 9:30 p.m. concerning a vehicle burglary call. When police arrived, they found the suspect, Mitchell Brumfield, along with a child. One of the reported missing items from the...
Tulsa County District Attorney's daughter charged after allegedly stabbing father
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has been charged after allegedly stabbing her father. Police say an argument between Kunzweiler and his daughter, Jennifer, escalated and turned violent just over a week ago at their home in Bixby. During a press conference...
California man dies after being struck by semi-trailer on I44
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A California man has died after being struck by a semi-trailer on Interstate 44 in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the collision happened on Sept. 29 about two and a half miles east of Bristow around 3 p.m. Thirty-four-year-old Navdeep...
Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Sapulpa. The coffee chain just submitted permits to start building their sign with the City of Sapulpa, at 115 East Taft Street. This is the fifth Dutch Bros Coffee location to pop up in the Tulsa area in recent...
Meals on Wheels of Tulsa builds wheelchair ramp for 97-year-old veteran
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa was in Broken Arrow Thursday morning building an ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp for a 97-year-old Navy veteran with mobility issues. Meals on Wheels has been operating in Tulsa for more than 50 years working to reduce hunger, isolation, and hardship...
TFD creates fundraiser for former Fire Marshal Terry McGee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department has created a GoFundMe fundraiser for former TFD Fire Marshal Terry McGee. McGee tragically lost his life after a boating accident on Lake Skiatook. TFD says they are raising money to cover the funeral and memorial costs for McGee's family. Any...
8 alleged drug conspirators arrested in Tulsa, 2 still at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight alleged drug-trafficking conspirators were arrested early Wednesday in Tulsa as part of a law enforcement operation called "Operation Dirt Stain" led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce...
McLain students head back to class after fatal shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students at Tulsa’s McLain High School are back in class today for the first time all week. The north Tulsa community gathered to welcome them back with open arms----standing #MclainStrong. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist says this reaction was expected. “McLain is...
'Don't feed the geese': Tulsa Parks urges public
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a new sign in Hunter Park that reads – "Please don't feed the waterfowl" – with a list of reasons why, including water pollution. "When you look at the ponds in these situations, you get a lot of water quality issues when you have geese," said Tim Thornton of Tulsa Parks.
