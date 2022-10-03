ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Girouard
3d ago

economy, intelligent energy, leadership, truth in the media, equil justice, real boarders, real education with parental transparency, roll back mass mail in voting (vote one day in person or get an absentee ballot), shrink the federal government by 20%, gut wasteful spending, violent crime control,

Roy Batty
2d ago

more of that Democratic party propagandists push for DEMOCRATS....no one I know cares a wit about abortion, it's legal in EVERY New England state ...they had to put economy at top , that's even to big an issue to lie about as they usually do

Richard Hertz
3d ago

With all the crap that is happening in this country, abortion is top of the list?must be some real intelligent voters

WMUR.com

In New Hampshire, Republican Larry Hogan touts accomplishments as Maryland governor, noncommittal about 2024 plans

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, considered by some to be a potential presidential candidate as early as 2024, returned to New Hampshire on Thursday. Hogan addressed a crowd at the latest installment of the “Politics & Eggs” breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College and touted some of his accomplishments as governor, citing tax cuts and improved safety.
WCAX

Poll: New Hampshire’s Hassan leading challenger Bolduc

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A new poll shows New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan leading challenger Don Bolduc. The latest poll by Data for Progress has the Democratic incumbent leading Republican Bolduc 50% to 43%. The poll was done Sept. 23-30 and surveyed 1,147 likely New Hampshire voters. The margin of...
WCAX

New poll finds Scott, Zuckerman hold double-digit leads

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott is the favorite heading into the November election and he gets a lot of support from Democrats. But his Democratic challenger has gained ground in the race for the state’s top office. That’s according to a new poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire for WCAX News.
VTDigger

What you need to know to vote in Vermont’s general election

VTDigger has updated its 2022 Election Guide for the Nov. 8 general election. Learn how to vote, look up who’s running in your district, browse campaign finance data and more. Read the story on VTDigger here: What you need to know to vote in Vermont’s general election.
WMUR.com

Most New Hampshire residents eligible for new COVID-19 booster haven't received it

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials say hundreds of thousands of Granite Staters still have not received the updated COVID-19 omicron booster. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, of the 900,000 Granite Staters age 12 and older who got the two-shot primary COVID-19 vaccine, just 65,000 have received the updated booster that targets the omicron subvariant.
WMUR.com

NH House subcommittee hears testimony on Board of Medicine

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire House subcommittee has started hearing testimony about how the state Board of Medicine operates after a recent Boston Globe report highlighted alleged malpractice complaints against a retired surgeon at Catholic Medical Center. The subcommittee is gathering testimony to find out how the medical...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report 4 new COVID-19 deaths over past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In their weekly report, New Hampshire health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 over the previous week. There have been 2,709 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 1,975 active COVID-19 cases, relatively similar...
nhbr.com

New Hampshire Realtor of Year urges focus on affordable, workforce housing

Soon after the Great Recession of 2008, Chris Ware’s professional life felt like being on a hamster wheel – he was working hard and fast, but getting nowhere. He was in corporate technology at the time. There had been layoffs. He was looking at a future of capped salaries, working more for less. It was like the movie “Groundhog Day,” he recalls, “I was kind of just going through the motions day to day.”
WMUR.com

New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly rise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported a slight rise in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated for the virus on Tuesday. There are 107 people in hospitals who have a confirmed positive case, up from 93 on Monday, officials reported. Of...
