James Girouard
3d ago
economy, intelligent energy, leadership, truth in the media, equil justice, real boarders, real education with parental transparency, roll back mass mail in voting (vote one day in person or get an absentee ballot), shrink the federal government by 20%, gut wasteful spending, violent crime control,
Roy Batty
2d ago
more of that Democratic party propagandists push for DEMOCRATS....no one I know cares a wit about abortion, it's legal in EVERY New England state ...they had to put economy at top , that's even to big an issue to lie about as they usually do
Richard Hertz
3d ago
With all the crap that is happening in this country, abortion is top of the list?must be some real intelligent voters
WCAX
Where do Vermonters stand on the issues? Poll results on hot ballot items
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A majority of Vermonters say a reproductive liberty amendment to the state’s Constitution should be given the greenlight. That’s one finding of several issues facing Vermonters that appears on a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News. Proposition 5 is an...
WMUR.com
In New Hampshire, Republican Larry Hogan touts accomplishments as Maryland governor, noncommittal about 2024 plans
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, considered by some to be a potential presidential candidate as early as 2024, returned to New Hampshire on Thursday. Hogan addressed a crowd at the latest installment of the “Politics & Eggs” breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College and touted some of his accomplishments as governor, citing tax cuts and improved safety.
WMUR.com
Gov. Sununu reacts to President Biden's pardoning of 'simple possession' of marijuana convictions
CONCORD, N.H. — President Joe Biden hasannounced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted on federal "simple possession" of marijuana charges. He is also urging governors to do the same at the state level. Gov. Chris Sununu’s office put out a statement in response saying they are reviewing the president's...
WCAX
Poll finds Vermont voters likely to send 2 Democrats to Washington
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is likely to send two Democrats to Washington this November-- that’s according to a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News. The poll shows Becca Balint ahead in her U.S. House race and Peter Welch ahead in his bid for the...
WCAX
Poll: New Hampshire’s Hassan leading challenger Bolduc
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A new poll shows New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan leading challenger Don Bolduc. The latest poll by Data for Progress has the Democratic incumbent leading Republican Bolduc 50% to 43%. The poll was done Sept. 23-30 and surveyed 1,147 likely New Hampshire voters. The margin of...
Another shift for Bolduc on 2020 election
Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the GOP nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position.
spectrumlocalnews.com
As cash pours into Maine governor’s race, pundits say other factors may determine outcome
To become governor, you need enough money to be competitive, but not so much that you can’t spend it all by Election Day. With two well-known, longtime politicians on Maine’s ballot — and one unknown longshot — the money race is important, political pundits say, but it’s not likely to be the deciding factor in the race.
WCAX
New poll finds Scott, Zuckerman hold double-digit leads
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott is the favorite heading into the November election and he gets a lot of support from Democrats. But his Democratic challenger has gained ground in the race for the state’s top office. That’s according to a new poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire for WCAX News.
Fact-checking claims made during Maine's first gubernatorial debate
LEWISTON, Maine — On Tuesday night, all three candidates for governor were in the same place. It took Republican Paul LePage very little time before taking jabs at Gov. Janet Mills, including accusing her of giving out "free crack pipes." "She is now giving crack pipes through a federal...
westernmassnews.com
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. “With the final month basically in front of us, we’re spending a lot of time making sure we get out there and plan...
bunewsservice.com
Advocates urge Massachusetts legislators to pass legislation “critical to the disability community”
Estate recovery and housing policy provisions important to the disability community have been left in limbo and will have to be re-filed if the state economic development bill to which they are attached is held in conference committee for the remainder of the legislative session, advocates said. During a Wednesday...
What you need to know to vote in Vermont’s general election
VTDigger has updated its 2022 Election Guide for the Nov. 8 general election. Learn how to vote, look up who’s running in your district, browse campaign finance data and more. Read the story on VTDigger here: What you need to know to vote in Vermont’s general election.
WMUR.com
Most New Hampshire residents eligible for new COVID-19 booster haven't received it
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials say hundreds of thousands of Granite Staters still have not received the updated COVID-19 omicron booster. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, of the 900,000 Granite Staters age 12 and older who got the two-shot primary COVID-19 vaccine, just 65,000 have received the updated booster that targets the omicron subvariant.
WMUR.com
NH House subcommittee hears testimony on Board of Medicine
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire House subcommittee has started hearing testimony about how the state Board of Medicine operates after a recent Boston Globe report highlighted alleged malpractice complaints against a retired surgeon at Catholic Medical Center. The subcommittee is gathering testimony to find out how the medical...
Massachusetts ballot question 4 information on driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants not mailed out
The November election is about five weeks away and voters will be asked to vote not only for elected officials but on ballot questions.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 4 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — In their weekly report, New Hampshire health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 over the previous week. There have been 2,709 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 1,975 active COVID-19 cases, relatively similar...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire Supreme Court chief justice could soon oversee YDC settlement fund
CONCORD, N.H. — A former New Hampshire Supreme Court chief justice may soon be administering the settlement fund for abuse victims at the state's Youth Development Center. The attorney general and lawyers for those victims have agreed to ask John Broderick to take over that task. A judge must...
nhbr.com
New Hampshire Realtor of Year urges focus on affordable, workforce housing
Soon after the Great Recession of 2008, Chris Ware’s professional life felt like being on a hamster wheel – he was working hard and fast, but getting nowhere. He was in corporate technology at the time. There had been layoffs. He was looking at a future of capped salaries, working more for less. It was like the movie “Groundhog Day,” he recalls, “I was kind of just going through the motions day to day.”
Immigrant driver’s license ballot question hinges on how much ‘legitimacy’ voters want to give immigrants
A ballot referendum that could topple or preserve a controversial state law passed by the Massachusetts Legislature this year revolves around how much recognition Bay Staters want to give to immigrants who are here without lawful presence, a new report postures. Ballot Question 4 asks voters whether they want to...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly rise
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported a slight rise in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated for the virus on Tuesday. There are 107 people in hospitals who have a confirmed positive case, up from 93 on Monday, officials reported. Of...
