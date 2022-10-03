Read full article on original website
Related
TILT Debuts Social Impact Driven Brand Black Buddha Cannabis In Massachusetts, This State Is Next
TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF announced on Thursday the Massachusetts launch of Black Buddha Cannabis, a Black and woman-owned and led environmentally conscious, social impact-driven cannabis wellness brand. What Happened?. The products of the initial experience-based product line, Blyss, are primarily built around a Sativa-leaning, hybrid flower with an array...
DEA's Alarming Fentanyl Seizure, Nevada's Nearly $1B In Sales, Oregon Raids Yield Hefty Fines & More
DEA Seizes Alarming Amount Of Fentanyl As Overdose Deaths Continue To Soar. The Drug Enforcement Administration has seized over 10 million fentanyl pills and roughly 980 pounds of fentanyl powder as part of its enforcement operation conducted from May to September. According to the agency's recent report, the amount seized...
Comments / 0