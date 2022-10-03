Read full article on original website
Farm overtime threshold: Is it too late for change?
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York is seeing bipartisan opposition to the Department of Labor’s support to lower the farmers overtime threshold. The Farm Labor Wage Board’s vote could affect thousands of farms statewide, including some right here in the Capital Region. "Things like raspberries, blueberries,...
Trucking Association of NY looking for drivers as shortage continues
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — If you bought it, a truck likely brought it. The Trucking Association of New York (TANY) and local communities are seeking out drivers to get behind the wheel and join the transportation industry as the need for drivers continues. We need truck drivers in almost...
Judge says multiple parts of NY's new gun licensing, carrying rules are unconstitutional
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- A federal judge has halted key provisions of New York's gun rules that restrict where people can carry weapons and require permit applicants to hand over social media information. Judge Glenn Suddaby ordered a temporary hold Thursday on multiple provisions of New York's sweeping new gun...
LAW・
Governor Hochul calls federal judge ruling on NY gun laws "deeply disappointing"
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Following a ruling from a federal judge on New York gun laws, Governor Hochul is calling the ruling "deeply disappointing". Judge Glenn Suddaby ordered a temporary hold Thursday on multiple provisions of the law that went into effect on September 1st. Part of that provision...
NYSDOH to issue proposed regulations for PFAS, but will it protect New Yorkers?
New York State (WRGB) — PFAS in drinking water poses a serious health risk to New Yorkers, especially here in the Capital Region, and now the New York State Department of Health is taking action. On Wednesday, NYSDOH will issue proposed regulations for 23 additional emerging contaminants in drinking...
NY National Guard honors 21st President of the United States
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The New York National Guard honored the 21st President of the United States, Chester A. Arthur. The U-S Military traditionally lays a wreath at the graves of Presidents of the United States on the anniversary of their birth. Arthur was a graduate of Union College...
Albany DA issues statement on 'black lives' in push to get Hochul 's attention on crime
New York State (WRGB) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul's Office issuing a response Tuesday after we asked about criticism she's facing from a fellow Democrat, the Albany County District Attorney David Soares. Soares issued a video statement Tuesday that he recorded from his office and sent to the...
Churches file lawsuit challenging state gun law
The New Yorkers for constitutional freedoms organization, along with 25 churches, have filed a federal lawsuit claiming gov. Kathy Hochul’s concealed carry improvement act, which was passed in July of this year, is unconstitutional. The group expressed concerns about their ability to protect themselves in places of worship-- citing...
LAW・
Bus driver shortage even worse than before
New York State (WRGB) — CBS 6 has been taking a look at how staffing shortages have taken a toll on learning. One of the biggest issues for districts has been a lack of bus drivers, making it difficult for students and parents. This transportation trouble has been years...
October 6th, 2018: 20 people lost their lives in the Schoharie Limo Crash
Schoharie, NY (WRGB) — Today marks four years since a horrific tragedy devastated the Capital Region. The Schoharie Limousine Crash happened on October 6th, back in 2018. 20 people lost their lives when the limo careened off Route 30A, through a parking lot. Saturday, October 6th 2018: State Police:...
