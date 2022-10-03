ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Farm overtime threshold: Is it too late for change?

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York is seeing bipartisan opposition to the Department of Labor’s support to lower the farmers overtime threshold. The Farm Labor Wage Board’s vote could affect thousands of farms statewide, including some right here in the Capital Region. "Things like raspberries, blueberries,...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WRGB

NY National Guard honors 21st President of the United States

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The New York National Guard honored the 21st President of the United States, Chester A. Arthur. The U-S Military traditionally lays a wreath at the graves of Presidents of the United States on the anniversary of their birth. Arthur was a graduate of Union College...
POTUS
WRGB

Churches file lawsuit challenging state gun law

The New Yorkers for constitutional freedoms organization, along with 25 churches, have filed a federal lawsuit claiming gov. Kathy Hochul’s concealed carry improvement act, which was passed in July of this year, is unconstitutional. The group expressed concerns about their ability to protect themselves in places of worship-- citing...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Department Of Labor#Farm Workers#Family Farm#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#The State#Stanton Feura Farm#Cornell University#The U S Departme
WRGB

Bus driver shortage even worse than before

New York State (WRGB) — CBS 6 has been taking a look at how staffing shortages have taken a toll on learning. One of the biggest issues for districts has been a lack of bus drivers, making it difficult for students and parents. This transportation trouble has been years...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy