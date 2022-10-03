ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead County Farm Bureau Hope Bobcat Player of the Week

This week’s Hope High School Football “Farm Bureau Player of the Week” is # 5, Triston Young. Triston is a Receiver, that had 144 yards, 4 catches, and 1 touchdown in the Bobcat’s game against Hot Springs ! Presenting his award is Trent Wheelington with Farm Bureau Insurance. Congratulations Triston !
Hope High Sets Sadie Hawkins Dance

HOPE, AR – Hope High School will host a Sadie Hawkins Dance on October 29 from 7:00pm – 10:00pm in the High School cafeteria. Tickets go on sale October 10 and cost $7 each. Parents, your students can purchase tickets from Sheila Hopson’s office at the high school. Traditionally, a Sadie Hawkins Dance is one in which the girls ask the boys to the dance.
