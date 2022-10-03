HOPE, AR – Hope High School will host a Sadie Hawkins Dance on October 29 from 7:00pm – 10:00pm in the High School cafeteria. Tickets go on sale October 10 and cost $7 each. Parents, your students can purchase tickets from Sheila Hopson’s office at the high school. Traditionally, a Sadie Hawkins Dance is one in which the girls ask the boys to the dance.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO