Hempstead County Farm Bureau Hope Bobcat Player of the Week
This week’s Hope High School Football “Farm Bureau Player of the Week” is # 5, Triston Young. Triston is a Receiver, that had 144 yards, 4 catches, and 1 touchdown in the Bobcat’s game against Hot Springs ! Presenting his award is Trent Wheelington with Farm Bureau Insurance. Congratulations Triston !
Hope High Sets Sadie Hawkins Dance
HOPE, AR – Hope High School will host a Sadie Hawkins Dance on October 29 from 7:00pm – 10:00pm in the High School cafeteria. Tickets go on sale October 10 and cost $7 each. Parents, your students can purchase tickets from Sheila Hopson’s office at the high school. Traditionally, a Sadie Hawkins Dance is one in which the girls ask the boys to the dance.
