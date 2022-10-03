Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Reports: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly expected to resign to take a job with the University of Florida. The university issued a statement naming Sasse as their recommendation for sole finalist for its president by unanimous recommendation from its Board of Trustees. Calling the nation’s...
WOWT
Franklin and Grassley square off in U.S. Senate debate
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooling temps to close the week, frost likely Saturday morning. 6 News On Your Side: Doctors see increase in RSV infections. With flu season here, another concern doctors say you need to think about is RSV. Man hides in drainage pipe in Omaha. Updated:...
WOWT
BREAKING: Sen. Sasse expected to resign in mid-December
Iowa Senator Charles Grassley pledges to serve an entire six-year term if he's re-elected as his Democratic opponent Mike Franken says Iowa needs a new voice to represent them. Garage destroyed by fire in near south neighborhood. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters responded to a garage fire near 16th and...
Comments / 0