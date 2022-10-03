Structure fire severely damages Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A fire severely damaged a Cape Coral home Monday afternoon.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), a woman, four cats and five kittens were rescued from the home on SE 30th St. The woman suffered moderate burns to her face, hands, and arms.

Firefighters believe the fire was started by a generator, but are still investigating at this time.

The home is at a total loss and the fire caused extensive damage to the garage and car inside, CCFD said.

