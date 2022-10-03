ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Structure fire severely damages Cape Coral home

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1FXF_0iKajmCo00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A fire severely damaged a Cape Coral home Monday afternoon.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), a woman, four cats and five kittens were rescued from the home on SE 30th St. The woman suffered moderate burns to her face, hands, and arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294loV_0iKajmCo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLuz1_0iKajmCo00

Firefighters believe the fire was started by a generator, but are still investigating at this time.

The home is at a total loss and the fire caused extensive damage to the garage and car inside, CCFD said.

Count on NBC2 to provide updates as more information is released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10NEWS

Fort Myers man living in shelter after Hurricane Ian destroys his home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jeremiah Tolbert is living in a shelter nearly a week after Hurricane Ian destroyed his home and belongings in Fort Myers. He decided to ride out the storm at home because he wanted to make sure his roommate, who didn’t want to leave, would be okay. She is 60 years old and recovering from cancer.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

RV bursts into flames in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — An RV caught fire early Wednesday morning in the backyard of a Lehigh Acres home. Firefighters quickly responded to the blaze at 406 East Jersey Road. The cause of the fire is still unknown as an investigation continues, according to Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian

Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#Ccfd
wallstreetonparade.com

Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit

If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Beach Beacon

Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims

CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

North Port trailer homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. — People living in the Harbor Cove community in North Port are still without power. It’s a trailer park community where most people living there evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit. Karl and Laurie Fredrick have been visiting the community since 1975. In 1999 they decided...
NORTH PORT, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Publix truck crossing Matlacha Bridge

Gibson and Capt. Cathy Eagle of Pine Island took this photo of a Publix delivery truck driving over the Matlacha Drawbridge earlier today. Pine Island Road was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian and temporary repairs have been made on the roadway.
MATLACHA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy