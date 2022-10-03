Read full article on original website
Biden calls on governors to pardon marijuana possession. Will Beshear follow in Kentucky?
In a surprising move Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. The move has the potential to help more than 6,500 people currently incarcerated for marijuana possession at the federal level. And in his address Thursday, Biden called on governors across the U.S. to pardon those currently serving time over state-level offenses. ...
