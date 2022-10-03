ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
wclo.com

City of Beloit provides update on CDBG-CV2 funding

The City of Beloit has spent all but $4,000 of the $163,000 in CDBG-CV2 funding it received from the State Department of Administration last year. Community Development Director Julie Christensen says the money is intended to assist the community in responding, preventing, or preparing for the COVID-19 pandemic. Beloit Meals...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

ADRC to host self care fair

The Aging and Disability Resource Center is hosting a day to honor family caregivers of people with dementia in early November. ADRC Dementia Care Specialist Karen Tennyson says the day will feature lunch, keynote speakers, journaling practice and more; with the hope that caregivers can learn self care tips to take and utilize.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Rock County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Rock County, WI
Government
Rock County, WI
Society
wclo.com

South Beloit welcomes new development director

South Beloit’s new community development director has a great understanding of the city she represents. Shawna Henthorn has worked for 14 years with the city of South Beloit as a dispatcher, a paramedic and as the city’s code enforcement officer. Henthorn’s promotion to the position was approved by...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UnityPoint Health-Meriter announces health care training facility to counter staffing shortages

MADISON, Wis. — One of Madison’s major health care providers announced Tuesday plans to open a new training facility to better equip the local workforce amid declining retention rates that have only become worse since the pandemic’s onset. “Our entire industry has been working through a whole lot the past three years, and we all know that,” James Arnett, UnityPoint...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison School Board proposes banning library books as part of new state policy

The Madison County School Board has begun work on a state-mandated policy for instructional materials with sexually explicit content. Discussion has turned toward possibly banning books from school libraries as well. In April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill requiring the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies to...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ywca Rock County#Ywca
wclo.com

Rock County judge denies homicide suspect’s motion to dismiss

The 19-year-old Madison man who’s accused of shooting Jion Broomfield to death in January outside of a Beloit Memorial High School basketball game appears in Rock County Court. Amaree Goodall is charged with first degree intentional homicide. In court Thursday afternoon, Judge Barbara McCrory denied a motion to dismiss...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
rockrivercurrent.com

City Council strikes down proposal to turn Applebee’s into car wash in Rockford

ROCKFORD — City Council members this week struck down a proposal to turn the Applebee’s restaurant on East State Street into a new car wash. Developers had pitched a plan to demolish the chain restaurant and construct a new, automated Tommy’s Express car wash on the site at 6845 E. State St. But City Council members voted 14-0 to deny a special-use permit required for the car wash.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Residents asked to keep an eye out for missing steer in Orangeville

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Orangeville community bands together to retrieve a steer on the mo(ooo)ve. Rocky was purchased by the Barker family to be raised by their 10-year-old son Jesse. Jesse competes in 4H, and it will be his 3rd year in the competition. But when the Barker’s went to release Rocky, he bolted.
ORANGEVILLE, IL
wclo.com

February trial planned for suspect who fled from police in UHaul

A February jury trial is planned for a 46-year-old Beloit man, who’s accused of causing Beloit schools to go into lockdown in June when he fled from police in a UHaul. Johnny Curtis-Smith is charged with fleeing an officer, two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia – all as a repeater.
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy