wclo.com
City of Beloit provides update on CDBG-CV2 funding
The City of Beloit has spent all but $4,000 of the $163,000 in CDBG-CV2 funding it received from the State Department of Administration last year. Community Development Director Julie Christensen says the money is intended to assist the community in responding, preventing, or preparing for the COVID-19 pandemic. Beloit Meals...
wclo.com
Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services issues opioid overdose alert
Three people overdose on opioids in Walworth County between September 25th and October 1st. As a result, the Walworth County Public Health Department is issuing an opioid overdose alert. Walworth County Public Health Department Public Health Officer Erica Bergstrom says typically a spike in overdoses like this means that there...
wclo.com
ADRC to host self care fair
The Aging and Disability Resource Center is hosting a day to honor family caregivers of people with dementia in early November. ADRC Dementia Care Specialist Karen Tennyson says the day will feature lunch, keynote speakers, journaling practice and more; with the hope that caregivers can learn self care tips to take and utilize.
WIFR
Nurses express anger at no-show board members, lose out on increased wages
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Rage, shock and defeat are how some Stephenson County nurses describe their feelings Monday night, after they say board members cheated them out of a raise. “What’s gonna happen to us,” said a Stephenson Nurse Center nurse. It was a Stephenson County board meeting...
wclo.com
South Beloit welcomes new development director
South Beloit’s new community development director has a great understanding of the city she represents. Shawna Henthorn has worked for 14 years with the city of South Beloit as a dispatcher, a paramedic and as the city’s code enforcement officer. Henthorn’s promotion to the position was approved by...
UnityPoint Health-Meriter announces health care training facility to counter staffing shortages
MADISON, Wis. — One of Madison’s major health care providers announced Tuesday plans to open a new training facility to better equip the local workforce amid declining retention rates that have only become worse since the pandemic’s onset. “Our entire industry has been working through a whole lot the past three years, and we all know that,” James Arnett, UnityPoint...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison School Board proposes banning library books as part of new state policy
The Madison County School Board has begun work on a state-mandated policy for instructional materials with sexually explicit content. Discussion has turned toward possibly banning books from school libraries as well. In April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill requiring the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies to...
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
wpr.org
In post-Roe Wisconsin, nonprofit pregnancy centers say they’re filling a need and want to expand. Experts say they're not adequate.
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, virtually all legal abortion in Wisconsin stopped due to a 1800s-era abortion ban that remains on the books in the state. This prompted one listener to ask WPR's WHYsconsin what resources exist for pregnant people in Wisconsin. "I generally...
wclo.com
Rock County judge denies homicide suspect’s motion to dismiss
The 19-year-old Madison man who’s accused of shooting Jion Broomfield to death in January outside of a Beloit Memorial High School basketball game appears in Rock County Court. Amaree Goodall is charged with first degree intentional homicide. In court Thursday afternoon, Judge Barbara McCrory denied a motion to dismiss...
Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks STRIPS off and stuffs his 'objection' sign into his waistband - as judge reads out 77 counts against him
The man accused of driving his car through a Wisconsin parade has been ejected from the courtroom on the fourth day of his trial - only to appear shirtless while livestreaming in from a sperate room. Darrell Brooks, 40, also stuffed a laminated sign reading 'objection' into the waistband of...
WIFR
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
rockrivercurrent.com
City Council strikes down proposal to turn Applebee’s into car wash in Rockford
ROCKFORD — City Council members this week struck down a proposal to turn the Applebee’s restaurant on East State Street into a new car wash. Developers had pitched a plan to demolish the chain restaurant and construct a new, automated Tommy’s Express car wash on the site at 6845 E. State St. But City Council members voted 14-0 to deny a special-use permit required for the car wash.
WIFR
Residents asked to keep an eye out for missing steer in Orangeville
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Orangeville community bands together to retrieve a steer on the mo(ooo)ve. Rocky was purchased by the Barker family to be raised by their 10-year-old son Jesse. Jesse competes in 4H, and it will be his 3rd year in the competition. But when the Barker’s went to release Rocky, he bolted.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Wauwatosa Sniper Victim’s Family ‘Irate’ Over Parole; Evers’ DOC Finally Apologizes
“I would bet if that were Evers’ mother lying on the street after being shot by Jenkins he would not have let him out of prison, but I guess my grandmother in his eyes is not that important,” – Mark Henke of Wauwatosa. Two family members of...
CBS 58
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
wclo.com
February trial planned for suspect who fled from police in UHaul
A February jury trial is planned for a 46-year-old Beloit man, who’s accused of causing Beloit schools to go into lockdown in June when he fled from police in a UHaul. Johnny Curtis-Smith is charged with fleeing an officer, two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia – all as a repeater.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Waukesha County Judge Bans Guidance From Elections Commission Administrator & Staff
The full Wisconsin Elections Commission is going to have to agree before making any changes to the state’s election rules going forward. A judge in Waukesha County last month ruled that the Elections Commission administrator, Meagan Wolfe, and her staff cannot issue guidance on their own. “In their individual...
Neighbors concerned about pedestrian safety in Janesville following crash that killed 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. – A group of neighbors in Janesville is asking city leaders to make some structural changes to their streets following the death of a young boy on East Memorial Drive. Last week, a 9-year-old boy was hit and killed less than half a mile away from his...
WIFR
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere’s reach will expand with new development on it’s land. City leaders believe a new travel center will give travelers a bigger reason to stay in town. “I think we’re going to bring a lot more traffic in from outside of the community,” said...
