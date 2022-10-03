ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHR

Indiana National Guard to be reimbursed $130K after Florida declines hurricane help

INDIANAPOLIS — Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard around $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts were turned away. Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday. The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Camp Atterbury, IN
Indiana State
Camp Atterbury, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Bird flu has Indiana farmers on high alert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the past year, Indiana famers have lost more than 400,000 birds to the flu and as we come into the fall flu season, farmers are on high alert. “We are concerned about the fall migration of wild migratory birds has started, so we are on high alert,” Denise Derrer Spears of the Indiana Board of Animal Health said.
INDIANA STATE
#Kosovo#Hoosier#Guardsmen
Wave 3

Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
INDIANA STATE
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana

Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
WARSAW, IN
insidethehall.com

‘We’ll be OK in that regard this year’: Indiana’s shooting woes won’t go away overnight

Over the past six years putting “Indiana basketball” and “3-point shooting” in the same sentence created distaste. It’s been that bad. The Hoosiers are widely picked as the Big Ten favorites and a big part of that is the returning production. Indiana returns four of five starters, adds one of the top recruiting classes in the Big Ten, and retains role players like Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo, and Tamar Bates. But, the season won’t end with the flying colors people expect if Indiana doesn’t fix its biggest problem: shooting.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wfft.com

Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

The GOP brand is burning down

Indiana GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer has a real problem on his hands. Wait a minute, that’s not accurate. Hupfer’s hands are full of them.   Really? How much trouble could the Republican chairman have in a state like Indiana? His party controls all of state government. Being in charge doesn’t sound like any trouble at all.  […] The post The GOP brand is burning down appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE

