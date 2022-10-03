Read full article on original website
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130K after troops turned away
The state of Florida will reimburse about $130,000 to the Indiana National Guard after some of its troops were called in to aid in Hurricane Ian efforts and then turned away.
Indiana National Guard to be reimbursed $130K after Florida declines hurricane help
INDIANAPOLIS — Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard around $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts were turned away. Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday. The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
WISH-TV
Bird flu has Indiana farmers on high alert
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the past year, Indiana famers have lost more than 400,000 birds to the flu and as we come into the fall flu season, farmers are on high alert. “We are concerned about the fall migration of wild migratory birds has started, so we are on high alert,” Denise Derrer Spears of the Indiana Board of Animal Health said.
Heartland Film Festival: Indiana duo reflects on their 'tour to unite'
INDIANAPOLIS — Nathaniel Hoff and his high school sweetheart wife Jillian Speece make up "The Bergamot". Their career took a turn after the death of his grandfather back home in Indiana. "We got in our station wagon, drove from New York to South Bend, said our final goodbyes and...
Wave 3
Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: 5 years after the release of ‘Columbus,’ the film’s impact is stronger than ever
Five years ago, when I was just 15-years-old, I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. At the time, my interest in film was growing. I knew I’d love to make a career out of it but didn’t think it was possible given that I was from rural Indiana and had no connections. It was a pipe dream I pushed to the side.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana
Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
Roommate facing murder charge after Purdue University student killed in dorm
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student is facing a murder charge after allegedly killing his roommate in a residence hall on the Indiana campus, the school’s police chief confirmed Wednesday. A university spokesperson confirmed to WTTV that a student was found dead overnight in McCutcheon Hall...
insidethehall.com
‘We’ll be OK in that regard this year’: Indiana’s shooting woes won’t go away overnight
Over the past six years putting “Indiana basketball” and “3-point shooting” in the same sentence created distaste. It’s been that bad. The Hoosiers are widely picked as the Big Ten favorites and a big part of that is the returning production. Indiana returns four of five starters, adds one of the top recruiting classes in the Big Ten, and retains role players like Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo, and Tamar Bates. But, the season won’t end with the flying colors people expect if Indiana doesn’t fix its biggest problem: shooting.
wfft.com
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
wevv.com
Indiana officials urging precautions against mosquitoes due to detection of rare virus
The Indiana Department of Health is sending out an alert for residents after the detection of a rare virus in several northern areas of the state. A Thursday news release from IDOH says that Eastern equine encephalitis, otherwise known as "EEE," has been detected in multiple northern Indiana counties. According...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
Decision 2022: Key dates to know about Election Day in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. Senator, nine U.S. Representatives, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State and Auditor of State as well as hundreds of state and local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school...
The GOP brand is burning down
Indiana GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer has a real problem on his hands. Wait a minute, that’s not accurate. Hupfer’s hands are full of them. Really? How much trouble could the Republican chairman have in a state like Indiana? His party controls all of state government. Being in charge doesn’t sound like any trouble at all. […] The post The GOP brand is burning down appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indianapolis sees 5 killings in 2 days; Mayor Hogsett insists city is moving in right direction
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis hasn't had a break from violence. Since Tuesday, five more people have been killed in Indianapolis. The first few days of October have been tough for the city. It's left many people questioning why this is happening. At an event on Thursday, Mayor...
New report: More Hoosier women died during pregnancy or within a year of giving birth
INDIANAPOLIS — Ninety-two Hoosier women died during pregnancy or within one year of giving birth. That's according to a new report by the Indiana Department of Health. "Even one maternal mortality is too many," said Dr. Caroline Rouse, assistant professor of clinical obstetrics & gynecology at IU School of Medicine.
