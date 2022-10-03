Read full article on original website
Helena School Bus schedules returning to normal
Helena Public Schools' bus schedules are going back to normal, with this week being the last for rolling suspensions.
KC Little Kid Basketball is Back!
The Knights of Columbus Little Kid basketball program will begin play on Saturday, October 15th. The program is free of charge and open to all boys and girls. Children in grades K-2 play on lower baskets from 9-10:30, while grades 3-6 play on the regular baskets from 10:30-noon. Younger children can play up a level if they choose to. There is no registration; children can show up and play week to week.
BC to give seniors send-off night versus Frenchtown
Butte Central’s seniors, with help from their underclassman football teammates, will be trying to put some positive punctuation on the end of their home schedule Friday night when they play host to Frenchtown in a Western A Conference game at Bob Green Field on the Montana Tech campus. The...
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Montana Tech to Host First Cross Country Meet Ever
The Montana Tech Cross Country teams will host their first meet ever this Friday. The Tony Banovich Invitational is the first meet in Butte for the Oredigger teams who are running in their third season as a program. The meet is named after Butte native and Montana Tech alumni Tony...
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
‘Digger Ladies Golf Third in Billings
The Montana Tech women’s golf team wrapped up the Frontier Conference season finishing in third place at the Battlin’ Bears Invitational at Yegen Golf Club. The final round by the Orediggers was six strokes better than yesterday with a 321 and a final two-day total of 648 (+80).
Fuel Fitness owner responds to closing of Butte, Helena locations
Employees and members of Fuel Fitness are left with more questions than answers when the facility was boarded up without a warning.
Fuel Fitness gyms in Butte and Helena closed
The windows and front entrance of the Butte location off Harrison Avenue were boarded up Sunday and a sign stated the gym was permanently closed.
This Popular Montana Attraction Is One Of A Kind.
Here in Montana, there are a whole lot of things to see and do. Montana is home to beautiful mountains, pristine lakes and streams, lush forests, and stunning prairies. If you love the outdoors, I can't think of a better place to be than right here in Big Sky Country.
Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions
A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?
Everyone this summer was focused on the glow-up. Getting to look as great as possible, no matter the cost! Excluding me, I was busy eating Oreos. But what happens when your gym, or any local business, suddenly closes?. There one day, gone the next. Today in browsing news from across...
Mountain Lion makes itself at home in Montana man's backyard
Gene Crowe has lived on his property in Willow Creek since 1964. Last week he found something lurking in his backyard that he had never seen before.
Maroon Volleyball Sweeps the Beavers
Back in the comfort of the Maroon Activity Center the volleyball team took their game to a new level sweeping the Dillon Beavers 3-0 on the night and on the season. The victory 25-19, 25-15 and 26-16 takes the Maroon record to 5-4 on the season. “We played pretty consistent...
Bulldog Memorial Hosts First Soccer Match
Today in the Mining City, for the first time ever, a high school soccer match was played inside Bulldog Memorial Stadium. The field looks great and the grass is much healthier than the fields at Jeremy Bullock Memorial. The Butte High Bulldogs hosted the Missoula Sentinel Spartans and battled to...
Missing 14-year-old last seen Friday located
HELENA, Mont. - A search is ongoing for 14-year-old Lazarus Koger-Ortloff who was last seen Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Helena Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 406-457-8865, or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com or with the P3 Tips app.
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
Info sought on Anaconda bar burglary
The Midway Bar in Anaconda was reportedly burglarized Monday morning and local law enforcement is asking the public for help in their investigation.
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
