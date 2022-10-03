ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Comments / 0

Related
buttesports.com

KC Little Kid Basketball is Back!

The Knights of Columbus Little Kid basketball program will begin play on Saturday, October 15th. The program is free of charge and open to all boys and girls. Children in grades K-2 play on lower baskets from 9-10:30, while grades 3-6 play on the regular baskets from 10:30-noon. Younger children can play up a level if they choose to. There is no registration; children can show up and play week to week.
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

BC to give seniors send-off night versus Frenchtown

Butte Central’s seniors, with help from their underclassman football teammates, will be trying to put some positive punctuation on the end of their home schedule Friday night when they play host to Frenchtown in a Western A Conference game at Bob Green Field on the Montana Tech campus. The...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Butte, MT
Education
City
Butte, MT
Local
Montana Education
buttesports.com

Montana Tech to Host First Cross Country Meet Ever

The Montana Tech Cross Country teams will host their first meet ever this Friday. The Tony Banovich Invitational is the first meet in Butte for the Oredigger teams who are running in their third season as a program. The meet is named after Butte native and Montana Tech alumni Tony...
BUTTE, MT
Cat Country 102.9

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

‘Digger Ladies Golf Third in Billings

The Montana Tech women’s golf team wrapped up the Frontier Conference season finishing in third place at the Battlin’ Bears Invitational at Yegen Golf Club. The final round by the Orediggers was six strokes better than yesterday with a 321 and a final two-day total of 648 (+80).
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#Diggers#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Engineering#Fitness#Montana Tech#The Walk To School Event#Horizon Credit Union
montanarightnow.com

Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions

A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
buttesports.com

Maroon Volleyball Sweeps the Beavers

Back in the comfort of the Maroon Activity Center the volleyball team took their game to a new level sweeping the Dillon Beavers 3-0 on the night and on the season. The victory 25-19, 25-15 and 26-16 takes the Maroon record to 5-4 on the season. “We played pretty consistent...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Bulldog Memorial Hosts First Soccer Match

Today in the Mining City, for the first time ever, a high school soccer match was played inside Bulldog Memorial Stadium. The field looks great and the grass is much healthier than the fields at Jeremy Bullock Memorial. The Butte High Bulldogs hosted the Missoula Sentinel Spartans and battled to...
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missing 14-year-old last seen Friday located

HELENA, Mont. - A search is ongoing for 14-year-old Lazarus Koger-Ortloff who was last seen Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Helena Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 406-457-8865, or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com or with the P3 Tips app.
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy