Durango, CO

OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall

According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
COLORADO STATE
valleynewslive.com

Cooperstown man missing in Colorado

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Cooperstown, who recently moved to Colorado, is missing after going into the mountain range in La Plata County. David Lunde went to run a part of the La Plata Enchilada on Saturday, and hasn’t been seen since. Six days later,...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
Durango, CO
Durango, CO
Aspen, CO
Colorado Lifestyle
durangotelegraph.com

Where did everyone go?

In journalism, there’s a bit of an unwritten rule that says don’t put a question in a headline if you can’t answer it. Well, we here at The Durango Telegraph were never much for playing by the rules, and when we ask, “Where did everyone go?” as it relates to the chronic staffing shortage in town and can’t provide a suitable explanation, it’s because no one seems to have the answer.
DURANGO, CO
rrobserver.com

AAA: Gas prices on their way back up in NM

National gas price average had already been on the rise since mid-September. (Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico has jumped to $3.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 10 cents more when...
FARMINGTON, NM
#Ski Season#Ski Resort#Local Life#Purgatory Resort#Travel Info#What To Do
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Silver-Bloomfield tickets sold online only

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Silver High School-Bloomfield High School footballl game at 7 p.m. Friday will be played at Socorro High School instead of Belen High School. Due to the change, those attending the game will need to use GoFan and buy their tickets online. According to officials, tickets...
SILVER CITY, NM
coloradopolitics.com

Durango Herald: Need leadership now on homelessness

With today’s deadline to vacate Purple Cliffs, we’re thinking about artist Wendy Abrams’ stirring exhibit, “Invisible Words,” a curation of signs held by unhoused people in Washington, D.C. Abrams intended viewers to see signs in a new light, void of uncomfortable interactions with the people...
DURANGO, CO
i-70scout.com

Human Remains Located in La Plata County

CBI – La Plata County, CO – At the request of the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent investigative agents to the area of Middle Mountain Road (near the Vallecito Reservoir) on the discovery of human skeletal remains. CBI agents went...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO

