nbc11news.com
Seasonable temperatures and mountain showers through this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As our forecast is evolving with next week’s storm system, it looks drier and drier for us. There’s still a small chance for some rain, but it may be more rainy over along the Front Range as opposed to here on the Western Slope.
This Colorado town ranks as 1 of best fall vacation getaways
If you are looking for a fall getaway in Colorado, look no further. A town in our state was just named as being one of the best places for a fall getaway.
Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall
According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
valleynewslive.com
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Cooperstown, who recently moved to Colorado, is missing after going into the mountain range in La Plata County. David Lunde went to run a part of the La Plata Enchilada on Saturday, and hasn’t been seen since. Six days later,...
Mountain town fire destroys family-owned restaurant in Colorado
According to a press release from San Juan County's Office of Emergency Management, a structure fire destroyed a local home and business in the Colorado mountain town of Silverton in the early hours of Wednesday morning. On October 5 at about 3:30 AM, the San Juan County Volunteer Fire Department...
durangotelegraph.com
Where did everyone go?
In journalism, there’s a bit of an unwritten rule that says don’t put a question in a headline if you can’t answer it. Well, we here at The Durango Telegraph were never much for playing by the rules, and when we ask, “Where did everyone go?” as it relates to the chronic staffing shortage in town and can’t provide a suitable explanation, it’s because no one seems to have the answer.
rrobserver.com
AAA: Gas prices on their way back up in NM
National gas price average had already been on the rise since mid-September. (Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico has jumped to $3.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 10 cents more when...
Tenth Colorado resident dies from West Nile Virus, officials urge caution
A resident from La Plata County has died from complications associated with West Nile virus, according to a news release from San Juan Basin Public Health. This marks the tenth West Nile virus death in Colorado this year. "West Nile virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be passed on...
Silver-Bloomfield tickets sold online only
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Silver High School-Bloomfield High School footballl game at 7 p.m. Friday will be played at Socorro High School instead of Belen High School. Due to the change, those attending the game will need to use GoFan and buy their tickets online. According to officials, tickets...
coloradopolitics.com
Durango Herald: Need leadership now on homelessness
With today’s deadline to vacate Purple Cliffs, we’re thinking about artist Wendy Abrams’ stirring exhibit, “Invisible Words,” a curation of signs held by unhoused people in Washington, D.C. Abrams intended viewers to see signs in a new light, void of uncomfortable interactions with the people...
i-70scout.com
Human Remains Located in La Plata County
CBI – La Plata County, CO – At the request of the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent investigative agents to the area of Middle Mountain Road (near the Vallecito Reservoir) on the discovery of human skeletal remains. CBI agents went...
