Simplemost

These States Allow Kids To Take Mental Health Days From School

You probably wouldn’t send your child to school with a fever or upset stomach, but would you keep them home if they were anxious or depressed? Several states have implemented policies to allow mental health days for students, and even more are considering similar guidelines. In December 2021, U.S....
psychologytoday.com

Parents With ADHD Children Need Emotional Support Too

The common-sense notion that parent’s self-regulation may improve child self-regulation is research-backed. Emotional regulation training in mothers with hyperactive children has been shown to improve the mother-child relationship. A mindful parenting style may help children with ADHD gain more self-control. Parent reappraisal may improve emotional regulation in parents of...
Phys.org

The term 'achievement gap' fosters a negative view of Black students

Despite long-standing efforts to close the racial "achievement gap" in education, the term does more to trigger racist stereotypes and causes a lower sense of urgency than when the issue is presented as the need to "end inequality in educational outcomes." Those are the key findings of a new study...
Fatherly

The Push To Separate Autism From Sensory Processing Disorder

Every kid has their quirks. They cut the tags out of their shirts, loathe the texture of bananas, or avoid fluorescent lights. But for some kids, sensory stimuli can be so overwhelming it impairs daily function. They can’t focus at school and meltdown in the supermarket. The itch of a T-shirt tag ruins their whole day. That’s what it’s like to have sensory processing disorder, or SPD — a controversial condition characterized by difficulty processing sensory information, including sound, touch, and taste.
MedicalXpress

Australian youth depression rising at alarming rates, especially for young women

Researchers have highlighted the increasing rates of depression—particularly among young women—in a report launched today showing depression rates have more than doubled over the past 14 years in adolescent girls. The report "Turning the tide on depression: A vision that starts with Australia's youth" looks at depression—a serious...
News-Medical.net

What are the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and SARS-CoV-2 infection on mental health?

In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, researchers reviewed the direct and indirect effects of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the COVID-19-induced pandemic on mental health. Background. COVID-19 indirect effects encompassed stress-evoking and disruptive societal changes that adversely affected the general population's mental well-being. COVID-19 also triggered many direct...
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Disorders in Youth

Studies have shown an uptick in children's mental health disorders. If you suspect your child has a mental health disorder, seek support. Once you understand your child's area(s) of need, contact their school. Call or email your child's teacher and school counselor. Enquire about the types of student support plans...
The Independent

New survey suggests little progress against U.S. teen vaping

The latest government study on teen vaping suggests there's been little progress in keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of kids.The data seems to show more high school students vaping, with 14% saying they had done so recently, according to survey results released Thursday. In last year's survey, about 11% said they had vaped recently. But experts cautioned that a change in the survey makes it difficult to compare the two: This year, a much higher percentage of participants took the survey in schools, and vaping tends to be reported more in schools than in homes.“It continues to be...
Psych Centra

Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation

Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
psychologytoday.com

What We Know for Sure About Suicidal Ideation in Teens

Timely and accurate psychiatric assessment is crucial when a young person is having thoughts of hurting themselves or committing suicide. Parents and caregivers play a crucial role in supporting young people who are struggling with suicidal ideation. Having a clear action plan and providing a safe environment are two ways...
WashingtonExaminer

More than 2.5 million adolescents use e-cigarettes, study shows

More than 2.5 million adolescents currently use e-cigarette products, according to a study published Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 85% of middle and high school students report using flavored e-cigarette products, with fruit flavors being the most popular, followed...
Geoffrey Booth

Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction

By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.

