These States Allow Kids To Take Mental Health Days From School
You probably wouldn’t send your child to school with a fever or upset stomach, but would you keep them home if they were anxious or depressed? Several states have implemented policies to allow mental health days for students, and even more are considering similar guidelines. In December 2021, U.S....
U.S. Department of Education expanding counseling services
There are now hundreds of millions of dollars available for schools to increase mental health services and hire more counselors.
psychologytoday.com
Parents With ADHD Children Need Emotional Support Too
The common-sense notion that parent’s self-regulation may improve child self-regulation is research-backed. Emotional regulation training in mothers with hyperactive children has been shown to improve the mother-child relationship. A mindful parenting style may help children with ADHD gain more self-control. Parent reappraisal may improve emotional regulation in parents of...
Phys.org
The term 'achievement gap' fosters a negative view of Black students
Despite long-standing efforts to close the racial "achievement gap" in education, the term does more to trigger racist stereotypes and causes a lower sense of urgency than when the issue is presented as the need to "end inequality in educational outcomes." Those are the key findings of a new study...
MedicalXpress
History of adverse childhood experiences increases parents' risks of using physical punishment toward children
A new paper from Public Health Wales and Bangor University shows that suffering adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as child maltreatment and exposure to domestic violence can affect individuals' parenting behaviors later in life, increasing their risks of using physical punishment towards children. The research comes as a growing number...
The Push To Separate Autism From Sensory Processing Disorder
Every kid has their quirks. They cut the tags out of their shirts, loathe the texture of bananas, or avoid fluorescent lights. But for some kids, sensory stimuli can be so overwhelming it impairs daily function. They can’t focus at school and meltdown in the supermarket. The itch of a T-shirt tag ruins their whole day. That’s what it’s like to have sensory processing disorder, or SPD — a controversial condition characterized by difficulty processing sensory information, including sound, touch, and taste.
MedicalXpress
Australian youth depression rising at alarming rates, especially for young women
Researchers have highlighted the increasing rates of depression—particularly among young women—in a report launched today showing depression rates have more than doubled over the past 14 years in adolescent girls. The report "Turning the tide on depression: A vision that starts with Australia's youth" looks at depression—a serious...
News-Medical.net
What are the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and SARS-CoV-2 infection on mental health?
In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, researchers reviewed the direct and indirect effects of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the COVID-19-induced pandemic on mental health. Background. COVID-19 indirect effects encompassed stress-evoking and disruptive societal changes that adversely affected the general population's mental well-being. COVID-19 also triggered many direct...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Disorders in Youth
Studies have shown an uptick in children's mental health disorders. If you suspect your child has a mental health disorder, seek support. Once you understand your child's area(s) of need, contact their school. Call or email your child's teacher and school counselor. Enquire about the types of student support plans...
New survey suggests little progress against U.S. teen vaping
The latest government study on teen vaping suggests there's been little progress in keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of kids.The data seems to show more high school students vaping, with 14% saying they had done so recently, according to survey results released Thursday. In last year's survey, about 11% said they had vaped recently. But experts cautioned that a change in the survey makes it difficult to compare the two: This year, a much higher percentage of participants took the survey in schools, and vaping tends to be reported more in schools than in homes.“It continues to be...
Psych Centra
Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation
Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
psychologytoday.com
What We Know for Sure About Suicidal Ideation in Teens
Timely and accurate psychiatric assessment is crucial when a young person is having thoughts of hurting themselves or committing suicide. Parents and caregivers play a crucial role in supporting young people who are struggling with suicidal ideation. Having a clear action plan and providing a safe environment are two ways...
More than 2.5 million adolescents use e-cigarettes, study shows
More than 2.5 million adolescents currently use e-cigarette products, according to a study published Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 85% of middle and high school students report using flavored e-cigarette products, with fruit flavors being the most popular, followed...
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
For the first time, US task force proposes recommendation to screen for anxiety in adults
CNN — The US Preventive Services Task Force says for the first time that adults under the age of 65 should be screened for anxiety, according to a draft recommendation posted on Tuesday. The USPSTF is a group of independent disease prevention and medical experts whose recommendations help guide...
