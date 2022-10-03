ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chiefs rookie RB Jerrion Ealy suspended 6 games

By PJ Green
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Kansas City Chiefs practice squad player has been suspended for six games.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, rookie running back Jerrion Ealy violated the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The Ole Miss alum has not seen any game action in the regular season so far.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid joins Patrick Mahomes for State Farm commercial

Veteran wide receiver and core Chiefs special teamer Marcus Kemp will take his spot on the practice squad.

Ealy impressed coaches in training camp with his versatility to be able to run the ball and catch when lined up as a wide receiver.

The 5-foot-8, 190-pound offensive weapon is eligible to return when the Chiefs face the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 27.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

