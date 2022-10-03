Retired Paine College professor gives lecture based on book discussing ‘Segregated Doctoring’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A retired Paine College professor will be giving a lecture based on his book about segregated doctoring.

The Augusta African-American Historical Society will be hosting Dr. Leslie Pollard, Sr. as he discusses his book “Segregated Doctoring: Black Physicians in Augusta, Georgia, 1902-1952.”

Pollard is a retired professor of history from Paine College.

The lecture will be held on Thursday, November 3rd at the Augusta University Health Sciences (EC) Building 1222 located at 1482 Laney-Walker Boulevard, Augusta, Georgia 30912, which is behind the Cancer building off of Laney-Walker Boulevard.

The event is free to the public.

According to the book synopsis, “Segregated Doctoring” discusses the arrival of thirty-four Black physicians between 1902 and 1952 to Augusta (the first having arrived in the mid-1880s), who were initially afforded privileges at the city’s black public hospital but were later excluded from public care for decades as they competed with white physicians to even serve their own communities.

According to the press release, Pollard discusses their maintenance of status in African American communities as they describe their experiences on “both sides of the color line,” and he discusses their responses to segregation along with the structure of medical practices in Augusta’s history.

If anyone is interested in reserving a seat for the lecture , you can do so by going to Evenbrite .

If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Lillie Johnson, President of AAAHS, at 706-863-1391 or email augustablackhistory@gmail.com.

The Augusta African American Historical Society states that their mission is to “document, preserve, and extoll the rich Black history of the Augusta-Richmond County area.”

