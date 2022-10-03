ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Official Google Pixel Watch bands just leaked — here’s how they work

By Malcolm McMillan
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

The Google Pixel Watch is expected to come later this week at Google’s October event . At this point, we have seen the rumored smartwatch from just about every angle . We’ve even seen the box that it comes in. But what we haven’t seen is how the proprietary bands will work.

Luckily, good things come to those who wait. 9to5Google has reported on a leak from Droid-Life that shows off hands-on action with the new bands. Specifically, they managed to snag two colorways of the “Active” bands for the Pixel Watch, which are the default, sportier bands for the smartwatch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493KPr_0iKaj2sl00

(Image credit: Google)

The first big reveal: the price. Droid-Life says they paid $49 each for the two bands they went hands-on with, so it may be fair to guess that the official price will be the same. We also got some confirmations regarding colors. Droid-Life was able to get its hands on Chalk and Lemongrass, but there will theoretically be a Charcoal and an Obsidian variant as well. Based on the renders we have seen to date, these colorways track with our expectations.

The second reveal is exactly how the watch band connectors work. There had already been some speculation regarding how the bands connect, as we know the bands come with a proprietary connector . Luckily, the bands that Droid-Life acquired came with instructions, so now we should know exactly how to connect the band to your watch, even if we have yet to see someone do it.

How to connect your Google Pixel Watch Band

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMFSP_0iKaj2sl00

(Image credit: Future)

Luckily for people hoping to buy a Google Pixel Watch, the instructions appear to be very simple. First, turn your watch over. Then press the band secure button on the band and slide it into place. The directions show that the band secure button is towards the left end of the opening where the band will connect, and you simply slide the band across once the button is pressed.

That is seemingly all there is to it, though those who purchase the watch may be put to the test early. When we saw the box revealed for the Pixel Watch, it appears to be in the wrong shape for the bands to be already connected to the watch. Most likely, users will need to connect the band themselves once they have the watch in hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RPIk_0iKaj2sl00

(Image credit: Future)

Will the Pixel Watch ultimately stack up well against the Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 atop our list of best smartwatches ? We will have to wait — hopefully only until Thursday — to find out, but at a rumored price point of $349 it will definitely need to work hard to justify its price.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#The Band#Apple Watch#The Google Pixel Watch#The Active#Charcoal#Obsidian
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Tom's Guide

You should consider ditching Google Chrome right now — here’s why

A new report claims that Chrome has the most vulnerabilities of any web browser. Are you a big fan of Google Chrome? You might want to rethink that loyalty, because it turns out Google’s browser may actually be putting your security at risk. A new report claims that Google’s browser is currently the most vulnerable one on the market — with 303 individual security flaws and a cumulative total of 3,159.
INTERNET
Tom's Guide

Apple AirPods Pro crash to $169 ahead of Prime Day Early Access Sale

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale officially begins next week, but the retailer is wasting no time slashing the price of dozens of best-selling items. Case in point, Apple’s enduringly-popular AirPods Pro wireless earbuds have already gone on sale. For a limited time, Apple AirPods Pro are on sale...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy