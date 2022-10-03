Read full article on original website
High school football: No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei headlines Top 10 Games of the Week
D.J. Uiagalelei led the Braves to a 39-34 win over Bryce Young and Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship. St. John Bosco erased a 28-5 first half deficit and scored 34 unanswered to take a 39-28 lead early in the fourth. Kris Hutson intercepted a Young pass in the endzone on the final play to seal the win for Bosco.
Texas high school football: West Oso running back Elijah Huff nearing 1,500 yards, tops state rushing yardage leaders
After a pair of monster performances over the past two weeks, Elijah Huff of West Oso (Corpus Christi) leads the state in rushing yardage according to statistics submitted to MaxPreps. Huff ran for 296 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-49 loss to Lake Country Christian last weekend. For the...
Ohio high school football: OHSAA Week 8 schedule, stats, scores & more
The 2022 Ohio high school football season continues this week with games Thursday-Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in the Buckeye State.
Florida high school football: Isaiah Hudson, Vandrevius Jacobs top state receiving yardage leaders
With the high school football regular season around the midway point in Florida, several players have hit the stat sheet hard. Fifteen pass-catchers in the state have recorded at least 500 receiving yards. Isaiah Hudson of Sickles (Tampa) leads the state with 725 receiving yards. The junior jumped to No....
Carly Gist's Girls Soccer Stats
Carly has played on 1 girls soccer team covered by MaxPreps. The accumulated varsity totals are in the last row of each table.
High school volleyball: Ava Sarafa, Chloe Chicoine, Julia Blyashov lead MaxPreps National Player of the Year watch list
Fourteen high school volleyball players who have led their teams to outstanding seasons comprise our MaxPreps National Player of the Year watch list. The list includes preseason MaxPreps All-America team members, repeat All-American honorees and a handful of players who have played with USA Volleyball. The watch list includes players...
Florida high school football: Jason Patterson, Tayshaun Balmir top state rushing yardage leaders
With the high school football regular season around the midway point in Florida, several players have hit the stat sheet hard. Eleven running backs in the state have rushed for at least 900 yards. Jason Patterson of Sneads leads the state with 1,270 rushing yards. The junior has offers from...
LIVE AUDIO: No. 1 St. John Bosco at No. 2 Mater Dei
Prep Sports Network will be providing live audio as No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) travels to No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) Friday at 7:30 p.m. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Prep Sports Network will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff....
Texas high school football: Ponder junior Mitchell Nuziard leads state receiving yardage leaders
According statistics to submitted to MaxPreps, three wide receivers in Texas are over 800 yards this season, led by state leader Mitchell Nuziard of Ponder. Nuziard caught five balls last week for 64 yards to run his season totals to 46 catches for 858 yards and 10 touchdowns. During the Lion's 3-2 start to the season, Nuziard, chalked up at least 118 yards receiving four times. The junior's 2022 resume includes a 12-catch, 322-yard outing that netted a pair of scores in a 64-54 loss to Godley Sept. 16.
High school volleyball rankings: Cornerstone Christian jumps to No. 3 in MaxPreps Top 25 after taking Nike TOC title
From Volleypalooza to the Nike TOC Southwest, Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) has been road and tournament warriors, winning both of those events and finishing runner-up in the Nike TOC Southeast national bracket. The Warriors, with a whopping 53 wins, moved up three spots in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school volleyball rankings after an impressive run this weekend in Phoenix that saw them beat SoCal powers Marymount (Los Angeles) and Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) in succession.
MaxPreps Ohio High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now
Who had Ohio's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to again sponsor the Ohio Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season, there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter and award...
High school basketball: Bishop Gorman, Duncanville, Centennial, Cardinal Hayes, IMG Academy and AZ Compass Prep headline 10th annual Hoophall West
Top matchups include Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) vs. Duncanville (Texas) on Thursday, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) and Cardinal Hayes vs. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) on Friday and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), IMG Academy vs. AZ Compass Prep and Wasatch Academy vs. Long Island Lutheran on Saturday.
MaxPreps National High School Volleyball Record Book: Alabama's Bayside Academy aims for 31st state championship
These are the unmistakable signs of Autumn in coastal Alabama: the leaves change color, the monarch butterflies begin their migration, the Satsuma oranges begin to ripen and Bayside Academy wins a volleyball state championship. The Admirals have been a force in volleyball in Alabama for close to four decades. Under...
