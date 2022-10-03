According statistics to submitted to MaxPreps, three wide receivers in Texas are over 800 yards this season, led by state leader Mitchell Nuziard of Ponder. Nuziard caught five balls last week for 64 yards to run his season totals to 46 catches for 858 yards and 10 touchdowns. During the Lion's 3-2 start to the season, Nuziard, chalked up at least 118 yards receiving four times. The junior's 2022 resume includes a 12-catch, 322-yard outing that netted a pair of scores in a 64-54 loss to Godley Sept. 16.

