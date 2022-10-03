The Lorain City Schools Student-Athlete of the Week is Lorain High junior lineman Julius Manning. Julius stepped in and played every down on offense at Right Guard this past Friday in a victory over Garfield Heights and played exceptionally well. Right Guard is a position that he had not regularly practiced since the beginning of 2-a-days back in August. In addition to playing every snap offensively, Julius also played much of the game at his primary position which is Defensive End.

LORAIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO