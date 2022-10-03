On this installment of ST, we learn about the TSO's upcoming "Unforgettable" concert, which will begin tomorrow night (the 8th) at 7:30pm in the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Our guest is Gerhardt Zimmermann, the guest conductor for this concert. The evening will feature a diverse and engaging array of music, including Louise Farrenc's Overture No. 2; Dmitry Kabalevsky's Overture to 'Colas Breugnon,' Op. 24; Leonard Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story;' and finally Béla Fleck's Juno Concerto, with Fleck himself appearing as the guest soloist (on banjo). Also on our show, commentator Connie Cronley tells us about a letter she's thinking of writing -- indeed, a letter full of praise and admiration -- to Chuck Hoskin, Jr., the Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO