Dunkirk, NY

fredonia.edu

SUNY Fredonia welcomes renowned artist Vasiliunas for two-week residency

Internationally acclaimed artist Kestutis Vasiliunas will bring a wealth of experience and history of art to Fredonia during a two-week residency, Sunday, Oct. 16 to Oct. 30, in the Department of Visual Arts and New Media, working with students in relief printing workshops and presenting a lecture and exhibition of his work.
FREDONIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Site Aims To Stop Energy Misinformation In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new educational resource for Chautauqua County residents to learn more about local green energy developments has been launched. Over the past few years misinformation about new projects across the area, like solar and wind farms, has caused some confusion for locals. That’s why the Chautauqua County Energy Commission developed this new Energy Reference Guide.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Buffalo, NY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Electrovaya to build lithium-ion battery gigafactory in New York

After seeing strong demand for batteries to power all forms of e-mobility, Electrovaya is expanding production in New York, where it will move into a 137,000 square foot plant on a 52-acre campus in Jamestown for the production of cells and batteries. One reason for the move into New York...
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Change For Goodwills in New York

This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
BUFFALO, NY
fredonia.edu

Applying for an absentee ballot for mid-term elections made easy by ADP

The American Democracy Project is collaborating with the League of Women Voters of Chautauqua County to help SUNY Fredonia students apply for an absentee ballot so they can vote in the fast-approaching mid-term election. New York state absentee ballot applications can be picked up at the ADP-sponsored table in the...
FREDONIA, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center updates patient visitation hours

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has extended its visitation policy to include hours outside of the workday, “recognizing the important role visitors play in patient recovery.”. Effectively immediately, visiting hours for the Medical Center are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. For those visiting the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, NY Loves This Trolling Menu Item

You may have seen the video of the fisherman on Lake Erie who got caught cheating in a recent tournament...now he's getting trolled by a restaurant too. If you haven't seen the video of the tournament that happened just up the 90 near Cleveland on Lake Erie, it's pretty despicable.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tim Hortons offering trick-or-treat buckets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to go trick-or-treating with a Tim Hortons bucket? You’re in luck. Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a trick-or-treat bucket filled with 31 Timbits. The bucket costs $9.99 with Timbits and $3.99 without them. The buckets can be refilled for $5.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to See The Best Halloween Houses in WNY 2022

We all know Halloween is the best time of year (sorry, Christmas lovers). Western New Yorkers always go all out when it comes to decorations – Halloween, Christmas, Bills Season, you name it. From lights and music to disturbing scenes, Buffalonians go big, turning their lawns into must-see Halloween attractions. Some you can even enter… if you dare.
EAST AURORA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Lawmakers Shift Focus, Eye Police Upgrades To Combat Crime

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Jamestown are restructuring how their American Rescue Plan Act funding is spent, and possibly, looking to improve resources for the city police department in hopes of combating crime. Last month, residents spoke out about the rise in crime locally and called...
JAMESTOWN, NY

