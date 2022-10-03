Read full article on original website
fredonia.edu
SUNY Fredonia welcomes renowned artist Vasiliunas for two-week residency
Internationally acclaimed artist Kestutis Vasiliunas will bring a wealth of experience and history of art to Fredonia during a two-week residency, Sunday, Oct. 16 to Oct. 30, in the Department of Visual Arts and New Media, working with students in relief printing workshops and presenting a lecture and exhibition of his work.
fredonia.edu
Alumna to explore ‘Making it in Capitol Hill – My Journey to the Beginning’ in lecture
Alumna Rachel Skeirik will discuss the professional path she took to the nation’s capital in a lecture, “Making it on Capitol Hill – My Journey to the Beginning,” she will present in Williams Center Room S204 on Monday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon. Ms....
wnynewsnow.com
New Site Aims To Stop Energy Misinformation In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new educational resource for Chautauqua County residents to learn more about local green energy developments has been launched. Over the past few years misinformation about new projects across the area, like solar and wind farms, has caused some confusion for locals. That’s why the Chautauqua County Energy Commission developed this new Energy Reference Guide.
Layoffs coming for nearly 40 employees at ImmunityBio in Dunkirk
Layoffs are coming for nearly 40 employees at ImmunityBio, a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company in Dunkirk.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Electrovaya to build lithium-ion battery gigafactory in New York
After seeing strong demand for batteries to power all forms of e-mobility, Electrovaya is expanding production in New York, where it will move into a 137,000 square foot plant on a 52-acre campus in Jamestown for the production of cells and batteries. One reason for the move into New York...
Major Change For Goodwills in New York
This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
fredonia.edu
Applying for an absentee ballot for mid-term elections made easy by ADP
The American Democracy Project is collaborating with the League of Women Voters of Chautauqua County to help SUNY Fredonia students apply for an absentee ballot so they can vote in the fast-approaching mid-term election. New York state absentee ballot applications can be picked up at the ADP-sponsored table in the...
Southern Fast Food Restaurant is Finally Coming to New York State
When you travel to different regions of the United States, you get a taste of different cultures and cuisine that you don't normally find where you live. Here in New York State, we have the standard chain food fare. You have plenty of McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and Taco Bell;...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center updates patient visitation hours
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has extended its visitation policy to include hours outside of the workday, “recognizing the important role visitors play in patient recovery.”. Effectively immediately, visiting hours for the Medical Center are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. For those visiting the...
One Of World’s Best Places To Travel Is 2 Hours From Buffalo, New York
There are so many places to go this year, but this is one place you have to see during the fall. Fall foliage is expected to peak this weekend across New York State, and many people are flocking to national and state parks to get their seasonal dose of the fall season.
This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York
This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
Buffalo, NY Loves This Trolling Menu Item
You may have seen the video of the fisherman on Lake Erie who got caught cheating in a recent tournament...now he's getting trolled by a restaurant too. If you haven't seen the video of the tournament that happened just up the 90 near Cleveland on Lake Erie, it's pretty despicable.
Clarence Schools offering counseling to students in wake of Thursday shootings
The Clarence School District sent out an email to its school community Thursday evening after a nearby murder-suicide claimed the lives of four people.
Famous Western New York Town Called “Absolutely Shameful”
It’s hard to believe that anyone would call us “absolutely shameful.” After all, we are known as “The City of Good Neighbors.”. However, one Western New York town is getting slammed after people witnessed some questionable behavior over the weekend, and now it’s getting serious attention on social media.
Tim Hortons offering trick-or-treat buckets
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to go trick-or-treating with a Tim Hortons bucket? You’re in luck. Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a trick-or-treat bucket filled with 31 Timbits. The bucket costs $9.99 with Timbits and $3.99 without them. The buckets can be refilled for $5.
5 Criminally Underrated Burger Restaurants in Buffalo
What's the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York? It's without a doubt chicken wings. Wings, beef on weck, sponge candy and stuff like that is what we're known for. Western New York is also a great place for an outstanding fish fry, especially around lent, and so is bar food.
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to See The Best Halloween Houses in WNY 2022
We all know Halloween is the best time of year (sorry, Christmas lovers). Western New Yorkers always go all out when it comes to decorations – Halloween, Christmas, Bills Season, you name it. From lights and music to disturbing scenes, Buffalonians go big, turning their lawns into must-see Halloween attractions. Some you can even enter… if you dare.
Longtime Movie Theater in Western New York Closes Its Doors
Movie theaters have been part of the fabric of pop culture for many decades. Here in Western New York, there have been many movie theaters which have been part of our childhood. Some movie theaters have come and went, like the Buffalo Drive-In in Cheektowaga and the University 8 theater...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Lawmakers Shift Focus, Eye Police Upgrades To Combat Crime
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Jamestown are restructuring how their American Rescue Plan Act funding is spent, and possibly, looking to improve resources for the city police department in hopes of combating crime. Last month, residents spoke out about the rise in crime locally and called...
