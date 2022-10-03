ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Work begins on Veterans Park expansion, part of 2016 bond package

Grading work is underway for an expansion of Veterans Park, according to a city of Fayetteville news release. The city recently acquired surplus property from the N.C. Department of Transportation that will be used for the expansion, according to the release. The 8-acre site is near the intersection of Bragg Boulevard, Rowan Street and Murchison Road and became available after DOT replaced the Rowan Street bridge.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Fayetteville redevelopment project continues at Veteran’s Park

The City of Fayetteville has recently acquired surplus land from the North Carolina Department of Transportation to be used for the expansion of Veteran’s Park. The 8-acre site became available after NCDOT replaced the Rowan Street bridge with a new structure. The park’s design phase is nearing completion and...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
Richmond County Daily Journal

County officials welcome Cavco Industries to Richmond County Industrial Park

HAMLET — Cavco Industries, Inc. is opening its newest manufacturing facility in Hamlet. Known as “Cavco of North Carolina,” the 184,000 square-foot-plant will produce homes built under the standards of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The opening comes approximately seven months after Cavco acquired the facility from Volumetric Building Companies, which used the facility to produce multi-family residential and commercial projects and has since moved that production to their markets in the Northeast. Cavco offered continued employment to previous VBC employees, including management staff, and additional employment opportunities are anticipated to become available with the expansion of its homebuilding production.
HAMLET, NC
WRAL

$97 million bond on ballot in Fayetteville

Fayetteville leaders are asking homeowners to pay about $40 more per year for every $100,000 in property value. Fayetteville leaders are asking homeowners to pay about $40 more per year for every $100,000 in property value.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh ranks among cities with largest downtown housing growth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In almost no place is Raleigh’s growth more evident than it is downtown. Cranes permanently hover over the skyline as new buildings– many combining retail or office and residential– creep up and change Raleigh’s skyline. This development downtown has placed the...
RALEIGH, NC
Infrastructure Construction
Politics
Housing
wpde.com

More than 50 employers expected for Lumberton job fair

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson Community College is hosting a job fair on Oct. 7. There are expected to be 54 employers in attendance. The fair will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. following "Homemade in Robeson Day". The job fair is open to students, alumni, and...
LUMBERTON, NC
yieldpro.com

FCP acquires 297-unit multifamily apartment community in Raleigh, NC for $48 million

FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti.
RALEIGH, NC
WMBF

Parts of I-95 north of Lumberton to be widened to 8 lanes

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An eight-mile stretch of I-95 north of Lumberton will be widened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It’s all thanks to a $247 million contract that the NCDOT was awarded this week. The agency said that Flatiron Constructors will widen the interstate...
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

NC Senate candidates to meet in likely only televised debate

RALEIGH, N.C. — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr are meeting for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to a one-hour debate being held Friday night at a cable television studio in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

