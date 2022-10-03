Read full article on original website
Work begins on Veterans Park expansion, part of 2016 bond package
Grading work is underway for an expansion of Veterans Park, according to a city of Fayetteville news release. The city recently acquired surplus property from the N.C. Department of Transportation that will be used for the expansion, according to the release. The 8-acre site is near the intersection of Bragg Boulevard, Rowan Street and Murchison Road and became available after DOT replaced the Rowan Street bridge.
'Better for business': Fayetteville could soon have its own social district by the end of the year
Fayetteville may soon have its own social district--an area where people can openly consume alcohol in a designated area.
Jody Greene will remain on the ballot. But can the suspended NC sheriff be reelected?
Jody Greene, who was suspended on Tuesday by a North Carolina Superior Court judge amid an investigation into racist comments made by the Columbus County sheriff during a recorded phone call in 2019, will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. But legal experts and the state Board of Elections are...
Fayetteville redevelopment project continues at Veteran’s Park
The City of Fayetteville has recently acquired surplus land from the North Carolina Department of Transportation to be used for the expansion of Veteran’s Park. The 8-acre site became available after NCDOT replaced the Rowan Street bridge with a new structure. The park’s design phase is nearing completion and...
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
County officials welcome Cavco Industries to Richmond County Industrial Park
HAMLET — Cavco Industries, Inc. is opening its newest manufacturing facility in Hamlet. Known as “Cavco of North Carolina,” the 184,000 square-foot-plant will produce homes built under the standards of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The opening comes approximately seven months after Cavco acquired the facility from Volumetric Building Companies, which used the facility to produce multi-family residential and commercial projects and has since moved that production to their markets in the Northeast. Cavco offered continued employment to previous VBC employees, including management staff, and additional employment opportunities are anticipated to become available with the expansion of its homebuilding production.
$97 million bond on ballot in Fayetteville
Fayetteville leaders are asking homeowners to pay about $40 more per year for every $100,000 in property value. Fayetteville leaders are asking homeowners to pay about $40 more per year for every $100,000 in property value.
Raleigh leaders propose nine different concepts to improve safety at Five Points intersection
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh city leaders on Thursday revealed their first concepts for improving the Five Points intersection. Business owners said the area where Glenwood Avenue, Fairview Road, Glenn Avenue and West Whitaker Mill Road meet needs to be safer. In July 2021, a car drove through an art gallery and a restaurants seating area on Glenwood Avenue.
Protest planned, grassroots group to share concerns over Raleigh plans for tall buildings, affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new political action committee is fighting to force out incumbent members of the Raleigh City Council who are running for reelection next month. The Save Our Neighborhoods Restore Raleigh’s Zoning group claims the incumbent councilmembers are allowing developers to destroy neighborhoods of single-family homes.
Work to start converting Raleigh extended stay hotel into affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For people having a hard time getting into an apartment, an extended stay often becomes home. The former Hospitality Inn off Capital Boulevard and Brentwood Road is often used by low-income residents who face challenges getting into any sort of housing. The city purchased the...
Raleigh ranks among cities with largest downtown housing growth
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In almost no place is Raleigh’s growth more evident than it is downtown. Cranes permanently hover over the skyline as new buildings– many combining retail or office and residential– creep up and change Raleigh’s skyline. This development downtown has placed the...
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
Do you pay more each month in bills than people in other NC cities do? Here’s where you can check
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents of Cary have the highest average monthly bills in North Carolina, according to a study from a bill-paying website. The report from third-party bill-pay site doxo finds Cary residents pay an average of about $2,700 per month on housing, cars, insurance, utilities and other bills. LOOK UP YOUR CITY HERE […]
More than 50 employers expected for Lumberton job fair
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson Community College is hosting a job fair on Oct. 7. There are expected to be 54 employers in attendance. The fair will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. following "Homemade in Robeson Day". The job fair is open to students, alumni, and...
U.S. 701 bridge in Bladen County to experience brief closures over two week span
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will experience brief closures for “about two weeks,” per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Transportation. According to NCDOT, the closures will allow crews to safely transport the concrete-reinforced girders being used to...
FCP acquires 297-unit multifamily apartment community in Raleigh, NC for $48 million
FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti.
Parts of I-95 north of Lumberton to be widened to 8 lanes
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An eight-mile stretch of I-95 north of Lumberton will be widened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It’s all thanks to a $247 million contract that the NCDOT was awarded this week. The agency said that Flatiron Constructors will widen the interstate...
Durham, Fayetteville see drop in crime reports while Raleigh's increased, FBI data shows
The FBI released its crime data this week and revealed several key findings in the Triangle and Fayetteville areas.. Data showed that violent and property crime reports dropped in Durham and Fayetteville but went up in Raleigh. The annual release tracks crime trends. "What you’re actually seeing is an investment...
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
NC Senate candidates to meet in likely only televised debate
RALEIGH, N.C. — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr are meeting for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to a one-hour debate being held Friday night at a cable television studio in...
