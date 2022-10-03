HAMLET — Cavco Industries, Inc. is opening its newest manufacturing facility in Hamlet. Known as “Cavco of North Carolina,” the 184,000 square-foot-plant will produce homes built under the standards of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The opening comes approximately seven months after Cavco acquired the facility from Volumetric Building Companies, which used the facility to produce multi-family residential and commercial projects and has since moved that production to their markets in the Northeast. Cavco offered continued employment to previous VBC employees, including management staff, and additional employment opportunities are anticipated to become available with the expansion of its homebuilding production.

HAMLET, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO