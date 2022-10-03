Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Related
Philly’s eviction diversion effort closer to extension
The White House praised Philadelphia’s eviction diversion program earlier this year, highlighting the city’s success in keeping the city’s eviction rate at roughly half of its historic average since the national eviction moratorium ended in August 2021. Now, the program is getting closer to an 18-month extension.
Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates at Holmesburg Prison
The city said most experiments were performed on inmates who were awaiting trial and trying to save money for bail, and many of whom were illiterate.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
SEPTA launches safety and cleaning program to provide social services to people using stations as shelters
SEPTA is ramping up its services to people experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia as part of a new effort to make the overall system cleaner and more appealing to returning riders. The program is called SCOPE: Safety, Cleaning Ownership, Partnership, and Engagement. “What makes this different is a holistic approach to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
NBC Philadelphia
Tackling Homelessness a Major Aim in SEPTA's New Security Plan
NBC10 is one of more than 20 news organizations collaboratively reporting on solutions to poverty and Philadelphia’s push towards economic mobility. Under its newly released security plan, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will seek to improve rider safety while addressing “vulnerable” people who use its facilities for shelter.
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Philly Mayor Nutter Tapped to Lead U.S. Treasury Committee on Racial Equity
Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter has been tapped to chair a new committee from the U.S. Department of Treasury focused on efforts to advance racial equity in the economy and address acute disparities for communities of color, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 25-member Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity...
billypenn.com
SEPTA’s big bus redesign; What really is the Union League?; Police assigned to civilian jobs | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What is the Union League — and why is it honoring DeSantis?. The Union League of Philadelphia’s first ever gold medal was given...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mayor’s chief of staff leaves administration for the nonprofit health care sector
With 15 months left in his administration, Mayor Jim Kenney is breaking in a new chief of staff to replace Jim Engler, who left the post after more than four years. His deputy, Christina Pastrana Hernandez, replaced him at City Hall on Friday.
Philadelphia to launch ‘Smart Loading Zones’ pilot program
Philadelphia is partnering with a company connected to Google to test a loading zones pilot program. Pebble at Sidewalk Labs is working with the city of Philadelphia to create bookable loading zones to improve traffic flow in Center City, as well as improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. Starting...
Watlington announces big leadership changes in the School District of Philadelphia after first 110 days
Since Tony Watlington was named superintendent of Philadelphia’s public schools in early April, he’s repeated his goal for the district over and over again. “To become one of the fastest improving large, urban school districts in the country,” not in terms of enrollment, but academics. While Watlington’s...
police1.com
Report: Philly PD could fill nearly 900 positions with civilians amid staff shortages
PHILADELPHIA —Nearly 900 positions within the Philadelphia Police Department that are currently held by sworn police officers could be filled by civilians, according to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania who last year studied the department's makeup. The review, which the city authorized in 2020, found that these officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philly’s city flag is over 120 years old. It’s time for something new
Philadelphia has a truly unremarkable flag. In 1895, designer Rev. Henry McCook persuaded then-Mayor Edwin Stuart that a flag would unify the city as a shared symbol. The design McCook settled on was a blue flag with a gold stripe. Smack dab in the middle was the city’s official seal.
Upper Darby school efforts praised as feds launch billion-dollar grant program
Cindy Marten was impressed with what she saw during a March visit to several Upper Darby schools. The deputy secretary at the U.S. Dept. of Education was checking in on how schools were using funds from the American Rescue Plan. Marten reflected on that visit as she helped announce a...
Philadelphia School District Superintendent shares findings of Learning and Listening tour
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington talked about Roxborough Tuesday as he spoke about what he learned on his Listening and Learning tour across the school district. The superintendent announced the tour when he started the job which he says will help him to better understand the needs of the district.There are three phases in the superintendent's transition process. Currently, we are on phase two which includes the release of this comprehensive view of the school system.Watlington took over as chief of Philadelphia's Schools, replacing William R. Hite Jr. who was superintendent for a decade.His 100-day plan,...
West Sadsbury Township is looking to axe open space tax at the ballot
While officials in many municipalities in rural Pennsylvania are increasing taxes to preserve open space, officials in West Sadsbury Township in Chester County want to axe their tax. The township is asking voters on Election Day whether they favor the continued imposition of the open space earned income tax. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SEPTA overhauling bus route system for 1st time in decades
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in decades, SEPTA is overhauling its entire bus route system, and it could impact how you get in and around Philadelphia and its suburbs.SEPTA officials want to make big changes -- everything from having fewer buses in Center City to changing bus routes altogether.Amid the hustle and bustle at the Olney Transportation Center, Briana Quinones of North Philadelphia waits for her bus that goes to the Plymouth Meeting Mall, where she works."It's good because my job is like, as soon as I get off the bus," Quinones said, "I can walk right to...
westphillylocal.com
Get a first look at SEPTA proposed overhaul of bus system
Well, transit planners at last night’s public unveiling of a proposed overhaul of SEPTA’s bus system say they are making changes – from shorter wait times to more consistent schedules and “straighter” routes. “If we were building it from scratch, what would it look like?”...
billypenn.com
Patronage, politics, and parking tickets: Why the PPA is the way it is
When it first came into existence in 1950, the Philadelphia Parking Authority was an independent, state-chartered agency created by City Council, with a board of mayoral appointees. The money it made mostly went toward the city’s general fund. That largely remained the case for about 50 years, and most...
midjersey.news
October 4, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Public Information Officer Timothy J. Carroll confirmed that a 45-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a white vehicle that fled the scene last night on North Olden Avenue between New York and St. Joes Avenues. The victim was transported by Trenton EMS and Captial Health Paramedics to Captial Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. Trenton Police remained on scene investigating until about 12:20 a.m. and are looking for a white vehicle that fled the scene.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0