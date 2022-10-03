ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Philly’s eviction diversion effort closer to extension

The White House praised Philadelphia’s eviction diversion program earlier this year, highlighting the city’s success in keeping the city’s eviction rate at roughly half of its historic average since the national eviction moratorium ended in August 2021. Now, the program is getting closer to an 18-month extension.
John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation

With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
NBC Philadelphia

Tackling Homelessness a Major Aim in SEPTA's New Security Plan

NBC10 is one of more than 20 news organizations collaboratively reporting on solutions to poverty and Philadelphia’s push towards economic mobility. Under its newly released security plan, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will seek to improve rider safety while addressing “vulnerable” people who use its facilities for shelter.
WHYY

Philadelphia to launch ‘Smart Loading Zones’ pilot program

Philadelphia is partnering with a company connected to Google to test a loading zones pilot program. Pebble at Sidewalk Labs is working with the city of Philadelphia to create bookable loading zones to improve traffic flow in Center City, as well as improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. Starting...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District Superintendent shares findings of Learning and Listening tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington talked about Roxborough Tuesday as he spoke about what he learned on his Listening and Learning tour across the school district. The superintendent announced the tour when he started the job which he says will help him to better understand the needs of the district.There are three phases in the superintendent's transition process. Currently, we are on phase two which includes the release of this comprehensive view of the school system.Watlington took over as chief of Philadelphia's Schools, replacing William R. Hite Jr. who was superintendent for a decade.His 100-day plan,...
CBS Philly

SEPTA overhauling bus route system for 1st time in decades

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in decades, SEPTA is overhauling its entire bus route system, and it could impact how you get in and around Philadelphia and its suburbs.SEPTA officials want to make big changes -- everything from having fewer buses in Center City to changing bus routes altogether.Amid the hustle and bustle at the Olney Transportation Center, Briana Quinones of North Philadelphia waits for her bus that goes to the Plymouth Meeting Mall, where she works."It's good because my job is like, as soon as I get off the bus," Quinones said, "I can walk right to...
westphillylocal.com

Get a first look at SEPTA proposed overhaul of bus system

Well, transit planners at last night’s public unveiling of a proposed overhaul of SEPTA’s bus system say they are making changes – from shorter wait times to more consistent schedules and “straighter” routes. “If we were building it from scratch, what would it look like?”...
billypenn.com

Patronage, politics, and parking tickets: Why the PPA is the way it is

When it first came into existence in 1950, the Philadelphia Parking Authority was an independent, state-chartered agency created by City Council, with a board of mayoral appointees. The money it made mostly went toward the city’s general fund. That largely remained the case for about 50 years, and most...
midjersey.news

October 4, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Public Information Officer Timothy J. Carroll confirmed that a 45-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a white vehicle that fled the scene last night on North Olden Avenue between New York and St. Joes Avenues. The victim was transported by Trenton EMS and Captial Health Paramedics to Captial Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. Trenton Police remained on scene investigating until about 12:20 a.m. and are looking for a white vehicle that fled the scene.
