Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 rises 1.5% at open; tech stocks lead rally
The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday. The ASX 200 gained 102.70 points, or 1.53%, to 6,802 at the open in the first 20 minutes of trade. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 2.8%, the S&P 500 surged 3.06%, and the NASDAQ ended 3.34% higher. The Australian share...
kalkinemedia.com
Why Appen (ASX:APX) shares are trading 16% lower today
Appen shared a new trading update on ASX today as per which, company’s revenue is expected to be between US$375-US$395 million in FY22. The EBITDA and EBITDA margin is expected to be ‘materially low’ in FY22 compared to FY21. Post this update, Appen’s share fell more than...
kalkinemedia.com
Average mortgage rates breach 6% mark: Which stocks to eye?
As lenders anticipate another interest rate hike, average mortgage rates have crossed the symbolic 6% landmark. This is another hit to several buyers looking to buy a new home. Amid the weakening pound against the US dollar and anticipation of another interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE),...
kalkinemedia.com
UK market rallies as govt plans to reveal how it'll fund tax cuts
UK Market: The UK market was trading on the front foot on Monday after the government's U-turn on the tax rate and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's plans to bring forward how the £43 billion tax cuts will be funded. The blue-chip index jumped over 2% at around 1 pm GMT+1, while the broader FTSE 250 soared over 2.5%. Originally, the Chancellor was to outline the plans in November, but it has been moved ahead to later this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalkinemedia.com
Black Rock Mining (ASX:BKT) shares post gains today. Is this the reason?
Black Rock Mining’s share price climbed up by more than 14% on ASX today (6 October 2022). Benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Materials index closed 0.494% higher on Thursday. Shares of Australian graphite explorer Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) zoomed up on ASX during the afternoon trading session on Thursday. Black Rock’s share price closed trading at AU$0.195 per share after marking a gain of 14.705% on ASX.
Down Between 25% and 33%: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in October
Investing equal amounts in these top stocks produces a dividend yield over 4%.
kalkinemedia.com
How are these ASX-listed tech stocks performing today?
Today the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index opened on a negative note along with 10 other significant sectors under it. The Energy sector was leading the gains on ASX on Friday morning, while A-REIT was the worst-performing sector during the same time. Meanwhile, the Information Technology sector was 0.832% lower on...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :Which ASX mining penny shares defied the market gloom today?
After consistently thriving for two days, the Australian market fell slightly lower today. The market was down by 10.70 points or 0.16%. The small ordinaries index has been falling south today, with a registered loss of 0.12%. Despite the slight gloom that has taken over the market today, some penny stocks from the basic materials industry are shining on the brighter side. In this segment, we explore such stocks, including- Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY), Coppermoly (ASX:COY), Ballymore Resources (ASX:BMR).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalkinemedia.com
UK market slips into red as investors weigh up Truss' speech
UK Market: The UK market reversed its gains from the previous session and slipped into red on Wednesday. The negative mood of the market came as investors analysed PM Liz Truss' speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Defending her policies, the PM said they will lead to growth, adding that the disruption they have caused recently is worth it. Notably, UK's financial markets slipped into chaos after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced £45 billion worth of tax cuts in his mini-budget.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX poised for recovery | Bitcoin up as much as 4%
Australian share market is poised to continue its recovery today. FFI in collaboration with Tree Energy Solutions to develop green energy facility in Germany. SRG Global JV sees new contract with Iron Bridge Operations. Voltaic Strategic Resources is to start trading on ASX today. Bitcoin rose as much as 4%.
kalkinemedia.com
How these ASX consumer stocks performed in September?
Benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.74% to close at 6,815.70 points on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. Ten out of eleven significant sectors closed in green following the broader market. Consumer discretionary index closed 2.72% up at 2,772.90 points. The Australian stock market benchmark index, S&P/ASX 200, closed 1.74% up at 6,815.70...
kalkinemedia.com
Wall Street retreat on mounting rate-hike fear; PTON surge, STZ slump
Benchmark US indices continued their decline on Thursday, October 6, as investors walked cautiously ahead of the much-awaited nonfarm payrolls data, while the hawkish remarks from the policymakers have weighed on sentiments. The S&P 500 fell 1.02 per cent to 3,744.52. The Dow Jones was down 1.15 per cent to...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores staffing stocks amid drop in US job openings
ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) reported revenue of US$ 9.7 billion in the quarter that ended August 31, 2022. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) has a market capitalization of US$ 1.3 billion. HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) paid a dividend of US$ 0.06 per share. According to the US Bureau of...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 to open flat; Wall Street dips
The Australian share market is expected to fall on Thursday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open on a flat note this morning. On Wednesday, the benchmark index ended 1.7% higher at 6,815.7 points. After rising for the last two sessions, the Australian share market is...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 ends strong; IT & Consumer Discretionary lead gains
The S&P/ASX 200 closed significantly up on Wednesday (05 October 2022), gaining 1.74% to 6,815.70 points. Ten out of eleven major sectors ended in green today. Information Technology ended 3.85% higher while the Consumer Discretionary sector closed with a gain of 2.72%. The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index closed up on...
kalkinemedia.com
UK services sector stalls as consumer spending tightens: Stocks to eye
Services sector activity in the UK stalled in September, as per a survey. S&P Global’s UK services PMI stood at 50.0 during the month of September, falling from 50.9 in August. S&P said that service providers often observed spending cuts amongst UK households, particularly related to discretionary services like...
kalkinemedia.com
S&P/TSX Composite declines by 0.7% and closes at 19,235.09 points
The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.7 per cent on Wednesday, October 5, and closed at 19,235.09 points. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite closed at 622.62 points after declining by 0.09 per cent. The energy sector was in the green (+1.92 per cent), and other sectors like information technology, industrials, and...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :Why these ASX-listed technology stocks are gaining traction today?
After a day of successfully climbing upwards, the ASX was on the rise again for the second consecutive day of the week. The market was sharply up today with a gain of approximately 1.51%. The small ordinaries index, too, was up by 1.83%. Along with all the other indices, the technology index was shining bright with a sharp rise of 3.81%. In today’s segment, we explore : Nanoveu (ASX:NVU), 4DS Memory (ASX:4DS), and Harvest Technology Group (ASX:HTG).
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes marginally higher; energy & utilities lead gains
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today (6 October), gaining 1.80 points or 0.026% to end at 6,817.50 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 4%, but is down 8.42% for the last year to date. Energy was the best performing sector, gaining 2.21% followed by...
kalkinemedia.com
TSX Composite surges by 2.59%, loonie remains strong
The equity markets in Canada gained significantly on Tuesday, October 4, and the S&P/TSX Composite Index surged by 2.59 per cent to close at 19,370.99 points. Meanwhile, the junior S&P/TSX Venture Composite climbed 2.5 per cent and settled at 623.23 points. The information technology and energy sectors recorded high gains...
Comments / 0