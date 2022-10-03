UK Market: The UK market was trading on the front foot on Monday after the government's U-turn on the tax rate and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's plans to bring forward how the £43 billion tax cuts will be funded. The blue-chip index jumped over 2% at around 1 pm GMT+1, while the broader FTSE 250 soared over 2.5%. Originally, the Chancellor was to outline the plans in November, but it has been moved ahead to later this month.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO