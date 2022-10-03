ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

whvoradio.com

Former Hopkinsville Pastor Recovering From Ian

As the cleanup begins in Florida, a Hopkinsville native and pastor who is serving at a church in the Sunshine State is recovering from Hurricane Ian — the second time he has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane. Chuck Poe, who grew up in Hopkinsville and served...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse

Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville crowned Ms. Southeast America 2022

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville was recently awarded the Ms. Southeast America 2022 title by the Ms. America Pageant. The mission of the pageant is to celebrate the accomplishments of women, encourage them to be involved in community service, as well as use the “Crown for a Purpose” to make difference.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween

It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
County
Trigg County, KY
Trigg County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
SLAUGHTERS, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier

From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WEHT/WTVW

No threat to Webster County schools

WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools. The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon. […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Brooks And Handy Debate Age And Experience

The veteran politician and the newcomer are going head to head for the Hopkinsville City Council Ward 12 Seat. Councilman Philip Brooks has held the seat from many years, but Republican Matthew Handy is runninng and hoping his age will benefit him. During the League of Women Voter’s forum Wednesday,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hard Frost And Light Freeze Possible This Weekend

Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says we will start to see a pattern change in the weather as a couple of fronts move through our area. Powell says a front moving through Thursday night will bring us much cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend with the possibility of some widespread frost and a light freeze overnight Saturday.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Music in the Park coming up Saturday in Pembroke

Music in the Park is coming up this weekend in Pembroke. District 6 Christian Fiscal Court Magistrate Phillip Peterson is hosting the family-friendly event from 12 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pembroke Park with Hopkinsville native Rachel Crick, who will be performing country, Christian, and jazz music. Crick now...
PEMBROKE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
KENTUCKY STATE
News Break
Politics
wkdzradio.com

Bluegrass On Beshear ‘Pickin For Life’ Will Be Held Saturday

The annual Bluegrass on Beshear “Pickin’ for Life” will be held Saturday at Lake Beshear. Co-hosts of the event, Jeff Smith and his wife Laura say this is their 9th year in raising money for three local pregnancy care centers. The Smiths say they are really excited about this year’s line up that includes six bands.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

KYTC Issues ‘Antler Alert’ During Peak Season for Deer Collisions

It’s that time of year again when deer are on the move, increasing the risk of a collision. That’s why the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued its annual “Antler Alert” this week to remind motorists the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived and continues through the end of the year.
KENTUCKY STATE
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Trial Date Set In Theft Case Of Former CCHS Coach

A trial date has been set in the theft case of former Christian County High School football coach and athletic director Steven Lovelace. Lovelace and his attorney David Bundrick along with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling appeared for a pretrial conference before Christian County Circuit Court Judge John Atkins Wednesday morning. Bundrick informed the judge he wanted a trial date set but added an agreement could still be reached in the case.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Trial scheduled for North McPherson St. murder suspect

The suspect accused of murdering 31-year old John Michael Kellems at a home on North McPherson Avenue in March refused to leave his jail cell to appear in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning, but a trial date was still scheduled in his absence. The grand jury indictment for murder alleges...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
PADUCAH, KY

