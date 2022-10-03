Read full article on original website
How Alzheimer's drug breakthrough opens the door for two MORE experimental treatments that could yield results in MONTHS — after decades of failed trials
A breakthrough treatment that slows Alzheimer's disease has boosted scientists' hopes for two more experimental drugs. Lecanemab, which is given as an injection every two weeks, was found to slow the progress of Alzheimer's disease in patients by 27 per cent. It makes it the first ever drug shown to...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
Why Is FDA Approval Of This New ALS Drug So Controversial?
A new drug has just been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and could increase the life expectancy of those diagnosed with ALS. But is it safe?
Upworthy
Ice Bucket Challenge that went viral years ago helped fund new ALS drug that just got approved
Remember that challenge back in 2014 where everyone dumped ice water on their heads and challenged three other people to do it? Well, it wasn't just all fun. Called the ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) Ice Bucket Challenge, the widespread appeal and movement raised funds for research for Lou Gehrig’s disease. The video usually started with a person describing what they were about to do (dumping large amounts of ice water on themselves), pledging to donate some money to the ALS Association and then nominating three other people to complete this challenge.
curetoday.com
FDA Fast Tracks Investigational Drug for Potential Approval in Lung Cancer Subtype
Treatment with an investigational drug elicited a median progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease progression or death) of 8.9 months among patients with a form of unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to trial findings. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the investigational drug sapanisertib...
MedCity News
FDA approves Taiho drug for rare bile duct cancer with certain genetic signature
A Taiho Oncology drug for bile duct cancer is now approved by the FDA, providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced disease. The regulatory decision makes the Taiho drug the third product approved for such cancers driven by a particular genetic signature, but the drugmaker contends its cancer therapy has an edge over those rival products.
New potential drug treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has Pa. patients, advocates, and doctors hopeful
An estimated 280,000 Pennsylvanians currently live with Alzheimer’s disease. Phil Gutis is one of them. He was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at age 54. “There were a lot of tears. A lot of tears,” Gutis said on a recent Friday afternoon as he sat on the front porch of his home in New Hope. “But at the same time, there was also a sense of relief, because I knew something was wrong.”
healio.com
FDA expands approval of Orkambi for young children with cystic fibrosis
The FDA expanded the approval of lumacaftor and ivacaftor to include the treatment of children with cystic fibrosis aged 1 year to younger than 2 years, according to a manufacturer-issued press release. This approval applies to children who are homozygous for the F508del mutation (F/F genotype) in the CFTR gene.
Novel gene therapy could help children with rare genetic condition walk and talk
A novel gene therapy that targets the brain has been tested in clinical trials to treat Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, a rare hereditary disorder in children. Called Upstaza, the therapy not only improved the symptoms of all participants in the small-scale trial but also gave some children the...
Medical News Today
Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?
Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
iheart.com
FDA Approves Lou Gehrig's Disease Drug From Cambridge-Based Drugmaker
CAMBRIDGE Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for ALS from a Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company. The drug Relyvrio, made by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, was approved without any large-scale human trials. The FDA says about 20,000 people are living with the chronic disease in the United States, and about 5,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, has no known cure and is usually fatal. The FDA says Relyvrio helped slow down the progress of the disease in its human trial.
Does CBD Help With Parkinson's Disease Symptoms?
Impaired motor function is one of the first and most noticeable symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The National Institute on Aging says tremors, slowed movement, muscle stiffness, and balance are the four main hallmarks of Parkinson's. Motor function declines, affecting the ability to walk, write, stand, exhibit facial expressions, eat, and use the bathroom properly. Changes in cognitive function may follow or develop alongside other symptoms, depending on the progression of the disease. Cognitive impairment can appear as memory problems, difficulty with attention and focus, and inability to complete tasks.
Promising new Alzheimer's drug could be available in next six months
A study over the last few years on Alzheimer's reported positive results this week. A new drug called lecanemab has been shown to slow down the progression of symptoms of people with mild Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Joy Snider, a Washington University neurologist, headed up the local clinical trials of the...
youngwomenshealth.org
Epilepsy: Antiseizure Medications & Birth Defects
This is a great question with a complicated answer. In the general population (meaning those who do not have epilepsy) birth defects occur in 2-3% of all pregnancies. However, when you have epilepsy, planning with your partner and your neurologist plays an important role to ensure a safe and healthy pregnancy. Planning is important because although most individuals who use medication to treat their epilepsy will have healthy pregnancies, there is still a risk.
healio.com
Top news of September: First partial heart transplant, AF risk from fish oil and more
Healio and Cardiology Today have aggregated a list of the most-read news in cardiology of September 2022. Readers were most interested in the world’s first partial heart transplant in a newborn with truncus arteriosus; assessing CVD risk when considering hormone therapy for menopause symptoms; the effect of routine fish oil intake on incident atrial fibrillation; and more.
2minutemedicine.com
Conscious sedation non-superior to general anesthesia for endovascular therapy in patients with posterior circulation stroke: CANVAS II randomized controlled trial
1. The CANVAS II randomized controlled trial demonstrated similar functional outcomes between general anesthesia and conscious sedation among patients with posterior circulation acute ischemic stroke undergoing endovascular therapy. 2. Secondary outcomes, including successful reperfusion rates, length of hospital stay, length of neurological intensive care unit stay, and 90-day mortality, were...
survivornet.com
29-Year-Old Woman Who Conceived Amid Ovarian Cancer Treatment Raises Awareness For Early Detection After Having ‘Pain For Years’
Ashley Fenderson, a board member of the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance, is spreading awareness for early cancer detection after years of dismissing her symptoms. Fenderson was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 29 years old after having ‘pain for years.’. Ovarian cancer also tends to be diagnosed in older women;...
neurology.org
COVID-19 Exposures, Vaccines, and Acute Ischemic Stroke Risk
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Most stroke prevention strategies involve optimizing medication regimens, diet, activity, lifestyle, and behavioral changes to promote...
beingpatient.com
Menopause and Alzheimer’s: What You Need to Know
The relationship between menopause and Alzheimer’s disease is the subject of frequent speculation. Here’s what we know — and what is still being studied. When Michele Hall began experiencing alarming memory problems, her doctors initially suggested that she was going through menopause or perhaps experiencing unusual levels of stress. They dismissed her concerns, even as her memory issues continued to differ from normal age-related forgetfulness.
