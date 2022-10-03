ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Exit Has Drawn the Remaining Royal Family Members Closer Says Author

By Sheiresa Ngo
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their plans to step down as senior working royals in January 2020. One commentator believes the “rift” among Harry and Meghan and the royal family had a positive aspect. According to this royal expert, when the couple stepped away, the rest of the family became closer.

The royal family came together after Harry and Meghan’s exit, says author

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

According to the book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort , the royal family members have become closer since Harry and Meghan left. Royal biographer Angela Levin says Kate Middleton developed a special relationship with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Levin says Kate attends art events with the king and queen since Prince William reportedly doesn’t share her interest in the arts. According to Levin, Kate also attends events with just Queen Camilla. In her opinion, “the rift that Harry left” resulted in a newfound closeness among Kate Middleton and Prince William and King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly ‘hurt’ by the news of Meghan and Harry leaving

According to a source in Katie Nicholl’s book , The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown , Queen Elizabeth II was “hurt” when she learned Harry and Meghan would be leaving their roles and the United Kingdom. Nicholl says a source told her the queen reached a point where she was so troubled by the duke and duchesses’ departure that she didn’t want to discuss the matter anymore.

Meghan Markle says she and Prince Harry were ‘upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy’

Meghan sat down for an in-depth interview with The Cut. She explained to the publication the reasons she and Harry decided to leave the United Kingdom. She says one of the reasons they felt it was time to leave was because of constant tabloid coverage . “Because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy,” Meghan tells The Cut . “So we go, ‘OK, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to.’”

Meghan went on to say she “lost” her dad partly because of the media frenzy surrounding her life as a royal. She tells The Cut that she spoke to Prince Harry about what had transpired over the last couple of years. She says despite being estranged from her father, Thomas Markle, that doesn’t have to be the same outcome for Prince Harry and King Charles III.

Despite what Meghan says she experienced, she is determined to forgive. “I think forgiveness is really important,” she tells The Cut. “It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive.”

Meghan says she is making an effort to embrace forgiveness. “I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything,” she says. “I have a lot to say until I don’t. Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

Happy cat
3d ago

It must really irritate Harry that instead of the family begging for forgiveness for his "unhappiness" 🙄they became closer and living their best lives without him.

Bob in Florida
1d ago

More tabloid gossip. Is Harry happy? Do they fight ? Is he sorry he left ? Are they house hunting ? Will the kids get titles ? ETC.. It all keeps them in the news daily. But wait. Isn't that what they said they wanted to get away from ? And what about all the magazine covers, the T.V. interview with Oprah, and her podcasts, and magazine articles ? Something doesn't pass the " Smell Test".

Shadowdancer andy
3d ago

Harry is really regretting his decision in leaving the royal family. He misses the pomp and all that goes with it. It is in his blood and he misses it terribly.

