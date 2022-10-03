'PGA Tour 2K23' features Steph Curry as playable character

Steph Curry has appeared in 2K Sports' long-running "NBA 2K" series.

Steph Curry has been a regular fixture in the popular "NBA 2K" video game series.

Now players can take the reigning NBA Finals MVP from the hardwood to the fairway, courtesy of the upcoming "PGA Tour 2K23' video game, which is being developed by HB Studios and published by 2K Sports.

On Monday, the game's official Twitter account revealed that Curry will be a playable character in the newest edition of the long-running title.

Steph’s in a golf video game ⛳️ #PGATOUR2K23 @StephenCurry30 @warriors pic.twitter.com/72fOJqwfuY — #PGATOUR2K23 (@PGATOUR2K) October 3, 2022

NBA legend and fellow golf enthusiast Michael Jordan will Curry as a playable character via a special edition bonus pack.

Curry's spent ample time on the green.

He's competed in "The Match" and has participated in nine American Century Championship tournaments at Lake Tahoe's Edgewood Golf Course. He's finished in the top-10 of the celebrity golf tournament several times, placing as high as fourth.

"PGA Tour 2K23" is currently available for pre-order on PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox X / S. It releases on Oct. 14.