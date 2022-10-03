Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
3 reasons the Carson Wentz trade is already a failure for the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders struck one of the most surprising trades of the 2022 NFL offseason, acquiring Carson Wentz as part
Patriots reportedly set to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert
Gilbert has past experience in New England. With the statuses of both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer still uncertain heading into a Week 5 matchup with the Lions, the Patriots are reportedly set to add another quarterback who has some experience in New England. The team is “expected” to sign...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Edgerrin James’ son Jizzle James commits to play college basketball in Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be an easy drive for Indianapolis Colts fans to catch the next generation of talent behind one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. Only this time, you’ll see Pro Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in a basketball gym on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.
Teddy Bridgewater vs. Vikings Becoming Increasingly Likely
During Week 3, Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury that, to many people, looked very much like a concussion. He hit his head on the turf, got up, stumbled around for a bit, and slowly made his way to the bench. Then, somehow someway, he came back into the game and started on Thursday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Bengals.
Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts
With the Colts' abysmal start to the season, including wretched performances against division opponents, Peter King said he can feel Colts owner Jim Irsay "fixing to blow."
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 5 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Akers, Darnell Mooney, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Hopefully, you've avoided the injury bug and have a solid group of reliable starters, but it's likely that you have at least one trouble spot in your lineup every week, be it because of injuries or surprise sleepers. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 5 fantasy lineup decisions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Is Andy Dalton The Short Term Answer For The Saints
The Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton got the start in London, leading the New Orleans Saints to 28-25 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Dalton completed 20-28 for 236 yards and 1TD and zero interceptions. Dalton’s performance in London brings the Saints record to 3-1 in international play and 1-3 on the year.
Yardbarker
Teddy Bridgewater Will Be Just Fine
If it feels like the Miami Dolphins always turn to a backup quarterback, it’s because they do. Every year since 2016 they have had to go to a backup quarterback in some capacity. Right up there with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Teddy Bridgewater is as experienced as any of the backups they have had, as well as the most proven.
Carson Wentz on Washington Commanders struggles: ‘There’s no sense of panic’
Carson Wentz is looking like an absolute bust for the Washington Commanders. Who could have seen that coming outside of
Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray: Their History, and Zach Ertz's Opinion on Them
Revisting the history between the two quarterbacks who will face each other for a second time on Sunday and what Ertz, who has played with them both, thinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Rookie Quarterback, Fourth-Round Pick Could Be Making First Start This Sunday
Another rookie quarterback might be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday, and no we're not talking about Kenny Pickett of the Steelers. Bailey Zappe, the New England Patriots' fourth-round pick earlier this year, could be starting for the AFC East franchise this weekend. ...
FanSided
289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0