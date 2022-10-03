ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Boston

Patriots reportedly set to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert

Gilbert has past experience in New England. With the statuses of both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer still uncertain heading into a Week 5 matchup with the Lions, the Patriots are reportedly set to add another quarterback who has some experience in New England. The team is “expected” to sign...
purplePTSD.com

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Vikings Becoming Increasingly Likely

During Week 3, Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury that, to many people, looked very much like a concussion. He hit his head on the turf, got up, stumbled around for a bit, and slowly made his way to the bench. Then, somehow someway, he came back into the game and started on Thursday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Bengals.
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 5 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Akers, Darnell Mooney, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Hopefully, you've avoided the injury bug and have a solid group of reliable starters, but it's likely that you have at least one trouble spot in your lineup every week, be it because of injuries or surprise sleepers. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 5 fantasy lineup decisions.
Yardbarker

Is Andy Dalton The Short Term Answer For The Saints

The Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton got the start in London, leading the New Orleans Saints to 28-25 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Dalton completed 20-28 for 236 yards and 1TD and zero interceptions. Dalton’s performance in London brings the Saints record to 3-1 in international play and 1-3 on the year.
Yardbarker

Teddy Bridgewater Will Be Just Fine

If it feels like the Miami Dolphins always turn to a backup quarterback, it’s because they do. Every year since 2016 they have had to go to a backup quarterback in some capacity. Right up there with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Teddy Bridgewater is as experienced as any of the backups they have had, as well as the most proven.
FanSided

FanSided

