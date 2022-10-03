ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Racing Fan Dies The Day After Crashing On The Way To His Grandmother's Funeral In Pennsylvania

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago

A 24-year-old racing fan died the day after a serious car crash while on the way to his grandmother's funeral.

Brady Allen Couch, of Carlisle was driving his 1998 Nissan Altima at West Lisburn and South Old Stonehouse roads when he pulled into the intersection and was struck by a 2010 Chevy Silverado driven by Benjamin L. Mauchamer, 28, of Mechanicsburg, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Both drivers had a juvenile passenger in their vehicles, Mauchamer had a 1-year-old boy and Couch had his 14-year-old cousin, along with 25-year-old Jeremy Price of Mechanicsburg, who also suffered minor injuries, according to police and Couch's family.

The Altima was hit on the driver's side, the police and responding fire crews explained.

Couch was suspected to have been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, Pennsylvania state police allege.

He died at an area hospital the following day, according to his family.

Couch was known as a good friend who knew how to have to have fun. He met up with friends every Wednesday from Buffalo wings, " boneless wings with his celery and his favorite drink Michelob Ultra," as Nick Delvecchio wrote on a fundraising campaign for the family. He frequently spent time with his extended family, and not just on holidays as some of them mentioned on social media.

He was "part of a racing family" as one cousin put it. He loved watching car races, specifically Sprint Cars, just like his grandma Shirley M. Wolfe. Both of them enjoyed spending a Saturday at the Lincoln Speedway. The 76-year-old originally of Enola, died Sept. 16  at WellSpan York Hospital, according to her obituary .

Sticker sales and a GiveSendGo fundraiser were started to help the family financially through this difficult time.

Couch was a Gift of Life Donor, which is why there appeared to be a slight delay with scheduling the funeral, as it takes time for the family to get the remains back following the organ donation, his father Chip Couch told Daily Voice.

Couch is survived by his mother, Melissa A. Wolfe of Franklintown; father, Chip J. Couch of Mercersburg;  stepmother, Amy Couch of Mercersburg; brother, Dustin J. Couch of McConnellsburg; sister, Savanna Couch of Mercersburg; stepbrother, Griffin Kannel of Mercersburg; grandparents, James and MaryAnne Couch of Mechanicsburg; two aunts, Sharon Walls and Candi Ludwig, both of York Springs; two uncles, John Wolfe of Carlisle and Michael Couch of South Carolina, and numerous racing family, friends, cousins, great aunts and great uncles. He was predeceased by grandparents Philip and Shirley Wolfe, according to his obituary.

His visitation followed by a memorial service will be held at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, with Pastor Harry Burhman officiating on Saturday, October 8, 2022 starting at 10 a.m.

A gathering will follow at the Franklintown Fire Hall, 107 S. Baltimore St., Franklintown, PA.

If you'd like to donate to the GiveSendGo, you can do so here .

Editor's Note: This article was updated to reflect additional details shared with Daily Voice by Couch's family following the initial publishing.

