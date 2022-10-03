ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Angels News: Anthony Rendon Reinstated to the Active Roster After Suspension

By Noah Camras
Halos Today
Halos Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nqg0A_0iKagclr00

He's eligible to play in his first game since June 14.

Anthony Rendon was surprisingly activated off the Injured List last week after having what was thought to be season-ending wrist surgery back in June.

It turned out to be a sneaky move by the Angels , as Rendon had a pending five-game suspension for his role in the team's brawl against the Mariners earlier this season.

Rendon has officially served that suspension, and will now be eligible to play in a game for the first time since June 14.

Whether he plays or not is still yet to be determined.

Rendon would most likely be placed in the DH spot, but that position has been locked up by Shohei Ohtani all season long.

Ohtani does have experience playing in the outfield, but he's yet to be out there this season.

Would the Angels really want to risk putting Ohtani in the field, or were they just activating Rendon to serve the suspension and maybe get a pinch-hit opportunity in the final three games of the season?

That question should be answered within the next couple of hours, but, whether he's in the starting lineup or not, Rendon will be eligible to play for the first time in over three months — and that's at least good news for the Angels.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Yankees Suffer Unfortunate Injury Blow Ahead Of Playoffs

The New York Yankees' bullpen suffered another blow today prior to the start of the American League playoffs. Relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio, who performed solidly in his rookie season in the Bronx, is going on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. Marinaccio was removed from Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to the issue.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit Went Viral Last Night

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, crushing his 62nd home run of the season. That gives him the single-season American League record. Following the game, it was Judge's wife who stole the show. Samantha Bracksieck's outfit on Tuesday night received a lot of attention. She was wearing...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Anthony Rendon
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Reinstated#Mariners
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
QUEENS, NY
Halos Today

Halos Today

Anaheim, CA
46
Followers
31
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

HalosToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/angels

Comments / 0

Community Policy