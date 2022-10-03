ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

local21news.com

Charges against 11 individuals at seven different farms for turkey abuse, PSP announces

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Police announced that 11 individuals at seven separate farms were charged for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section, allegedly...
UNION COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Hearing to discuss environmental justice in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss environmental justice in the state. Legislators heard from activists who say minority and low-income populations are disproportionately impacted by harmful pollutants and air quality, which ultimately affects their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

19 individuals charged in car 'Title Washing' ring, AG Shapiro announces

PENNSYLVANIA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges against 19 individuals from 13 separate businesses for "title washing" on Wednesday. Included in the criminal ring is George Frietto with George's Garage, Luis Salazar (and employees) with Salazar Auto Sales and N & G Towing, numerous used-car dealers inside and out of Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Pennsylvania celebrates injection of cash to the rainy day fund

Harrisburg, PA — A financial milestone for Pennsylvania, with the state’s rainy day fund reaching nearly $5 billion. With near-record high inflation, the extra cash gives some cushion for Pennsylvania's financial picture. In case of a financial crisis, the cash would keep the lights on at the state level for 46 days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Harvest season is here...but farm workers are in short supply

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s harvest season, but farms still can’t produce workers. “It’s very simple: We need workers,” Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding told CBS 21 News. “This is the number one issue on farmers’ and agribusinesses’ minds.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Bringing prescription cost down, Capital Blue Cross partners with Plus Drug Company

PENNSYLVANIA — Capital Blue Cross announced Thursday it will become the first health plan in the nation to work with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. Cost Plus Drug says it only charges consumers 15 percent more than what it pays to buy the prescription from the manufacturers with an additional fee of $3 for the pre-prescription dispensing fee and the cost of shipping, according to a release from Capital Blue Cross.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Man charged after putting firearm to the back of juvenile's head

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 30-year-old Mechanicsburg man is charged with holding a gun against the head of a 16-year-old girl last Saturday, Oct. 1 inside a Subway restaurant, police say. Aaron Babner, 30, took the gun into the Subway at the Newberry Commons shopping mall in Newberry Township...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police: Teenager shot in Lancaster County motel

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the left leg while she was in a second-floor room of the Budget Host Inn on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East on Wednesday afternoon. The teenager was taken to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Volunteers from Lititz head to Florida to help rebuild after Hurricane Ian

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Almost a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida, a lot remains unknown as communities continue to deal with high water and the resulting damage. Mennonite Disaster Service in Lititz sent its first team member down to Sarasota on Monday to assess the damage...
LITITZ, PA
local21news.com

Juvenile struck by vehicle, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On October 4, shortly after 7 a.m., Lower Paxton Police responded to crash involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle around Union Deposit Road and Four Seasons Boulevard. When police arrived, EMS found a juvenile female laying along the roadways with several people gathered around...
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Three injured, one dead following crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that injured three people and left one dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Rd. Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Toyota Corolla was...
YORK COUNTY, PA

