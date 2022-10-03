Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Charges against 11 individuals at seven different farms for turkey abuse, PSP announces
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Police announced that 11 individuals at seven separate farms were charged for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section, allegedly...
local21news.com
Hearing to discuss environmental justice in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss environmental justice in the state. Legislators heard from activists who say minority and low-income populations are disproportionately impacted by harmful pollutants and air quality, which ultimately affects their...
local21news.com
19 individuals charged in car 'Title Washing' ring, AG Shapiro announces
PENNSYLVANIA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges against 19 individuals from 13 separate businesses for "title washing" on Wednesday. Included in the criminal ring is George Frietto with George's Garage, Luis Salazar (and employees) with Salazar Auto Sales and N & G Towing, numerous used-car dealers inside and out of Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
local21news.com
Pennsylvania celebrates injection of cash to the rainy day fund
Harrisburg, PA — A financial milestone for Pennsylvania, with the state’s rainy day fund reaching nearly $5 billion. With near-record high inflation, the extra cash gives some cushion for Pennsylvania's financial picture. In case of a financial crisis, the cash would keep the lights on at the state level for 46 days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Gov. Wolf announces expansion on naloxone standing orders, fighting opioid overdoses
PENNSYLVANIA — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday an additional expansion of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson's Naloxone standing orders allowing residents to fight back the rise of overdoses in the state with naloxone products. “With this expansion of naloxone availability, each of us has the opportunity...
local21news.com
Mastriano drops first major ad buy with just five weeks until Election Day
Harrisburg, PA — Five weeks from today, Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls to elect the next governor. Today, Republican Candidate Doug Mastriano released a million dollar ad campaign touting his leadership. “For 30 years, I wore the uniform of the United States Army,” said Mastriano during the...
local21news.com
Harvest season is here...but farm workers are in short supply
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s harvest season, but farms still can’t produce workers. “It’s very simple: We need workers,” Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding told CBS 21 News. “This is the number one issue on farmers’ and agribusinesses’ minds.”
local21news.com
Police search for missing Cumberland Co. man who may be at special risk of harm or injury
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Cumberland County man. According to police, 81-year-old Kenneth Krone was last seen in the area of the 2200 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township. He was last seen wearing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
Bringing prescription cost down, Capital Blue Cross partners with Plus Drug Company
PENNSYLVANIA — Capital Blue Cross announced Thursday it will become the first health plan in the nation to work with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. Cost Plus Drug says it only charges consumers 15 percent more than what it pays to buy the prescription from the manufacturers with an additional fee of $3 for the pre-prescription dispensing fee and the cost of shipping, according to a release from Capital Blue Cross.
local21news.com
Man charged after putting firearm to the back of juvenile's head
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 30-year-old Mechanicsburg man is charged with holding a gun against the head of a 16-year-old girl last Saturday, Oct. 1 inside a Subway restaurant, police say. Aaron Babner, 30, took the gun into the Subway at the Newberry Commons shopping mall in Newberry Township...
local21news.com
Police: Teenager shot in Lancaster County motel
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the left leg while she was in a second-floor room of the Budget Host Inn on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East on Wednesday afternoon. The teenager was taken to...
local21news.com
Volunteers from Lititz head to Florida to help rebuild after Hurricane Ian
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Almost a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida, a lot remains unknown as communities continue to deal with high water and the resulting damage. Mennonite Disaster Service in Lititz sent its first team member down to Sarasota on Monday to assess the damage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Biden claims Hurricane Ian has 'ended' debate over climate change without evidence
FORT MYERS, Fla. (TND) — All eyes were on President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Wednesday when the president flew to Florida to observe the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. During the visit, both Biden and DeSantis took time to share a statement about the ongoing situation, during...
local21news.com
Juvenile struck by vehicle, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On October 4, shortly after 7 a.m., Lower Paxton Police responded to crash involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle around Union Deposit Road and Four Seasons Boulevard. When police arrived, EMS found a juvenile female laying along the roadways with several people gathered around...
local21news.com
Three injured, one dead following crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that injured three people and left one dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Rd. Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Toyota Corolla was...
Comments / 0