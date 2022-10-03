ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

More ‘sober-curious’ options in Grand Rapids

A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a "sober-curious" crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

HBA Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The very popular Fall Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow in Greater Grand Rapids. It’s a chance to see the best in new home construction and renovation. Interra Homes has a home in the parade this year in their Reserve Community in Wyoming. You can check out the beautiful 2 story homes that is their Biltmore floor plan. Interra Homes builds in 25 communities throughout West Michigan! They offer single family homes and condos with options to build a new home or buy a brand new, finished home if you’re looking to find something sooner. If a new home is something that’s been on your mind, check out an Interra Homes up close and see everything they offer at the Fall Parade of Homes.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A neighborhood that offers beautiful views in Holland

A neighborhood that offers beautiful views in Holland (sponsored)
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Dream 18: Blythefield Country Club's 13th Hole

The par-3 13th hole at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, north of Grand Rapids, looked like a postcard. The Rogue River splits up the tee boxes. (Oct. 5, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame welcomes class of 2022

Some new faces joined the ranks of some of Grand Rapids' most iconic sports legends Tuesday night, as six people from West Michigan were inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame for the organization's 50th class. (Oct. 4, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GR Chamber hosting 12th Annual EPIC Awards Gala

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know that west Michigan is home to so many great businesses. The Grand Rapids Chamber is honoring twenty five of most exceptional businesses right here in the region across nine different award categories at the 12th Annual EPIC Awards Gala later this month.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Kalamazoo Marathon bringing back 26.2-mile race

Organizers of the Ziegler Kalamazoo Marathon announced the race's return for 2023, including the restoration of the full marathon distance the addition of a Kalamazoo landmark to the course. (Oct. 4, 2022)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Create a fire escape plan for your family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Keeping our families safe in the event of a fire is so important and with next week be National Fire Prevention Week, we thought we’d share some information and tips. and our friend, Michael McLeieer with E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire & Safety is here to help us come up with escape plans.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl

A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show. (Oct. 6, 2022)
WALKER, MI
WOOD

Heinz Orthodontics offers positive patient experiences

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a new expert on our team that we want to introduce you to today! Heinz Orthodontics is our Orthodontic Expert and has 2 Grand Rapids area locations – Rockford and Kentwood. They also offer various treatments, flexible hours and payment plans for patients. Dr. Jeff Heinz joins us today to tell us about what they offer in terms of treatment and how they create a positive experience for patients!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Bringing together generations while getting an education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Samaritas has been working with Grand Valley State University to welcome a new innovative program that is bringing generations together. It is being called the intergeneration experience which is open to students at Grand Valley State University who are studying health as a profession. The students apply by writing a letter to the residents as to why they want to be part of this experience. Then a panel of residents and leaders at Samaritas decide which student gets accepted. This year’s first ever intergenerational experience student from Grand Valley State University is Kayla Gacioch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 100522

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Emmanuel Hospice is looking for volunteers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Emmanuel Hospice is a non-profit, community-based hospice provider that serves a 50 mile radius from its Grand Rapids office wherever patients call home and they’re always looking for the community to get involved. Volunteers bring crucial services patients and their families and right they’re in need of volunteers in two service areas:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

How Exalta Health supports the underserved community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This month, we are celebrating the Hispanic Heritage across West Michigan. The goal of Exalta Health is to reach families that do not have health insurance and help the under-served. Today we have Laura, from Exalta in studio along with several people from community organizations that walk alongside Exalta: Hector from University of Michigan Health – West, Francisco from Family Promise and Eva from Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Beautiful You helps women and girls in active cancer treatment look and feel confident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Cancer treatments can have a significant impact on a patient’s mental and emotional well-being, as well as their physical state and appearance. These changes include hair loss, skin differences, and brittle or weakened nails, to name a few. In the midst of these transformations, which can feel difficult or overwhelming to navigate, every woman and girl deserves to feel beautiful even in her most vulnerable state.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Learn about Congenital Heart Disease this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The ACHA Michigan Regional Conference is a dynamic partnership between the Congenital Heart Center at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and the Adult Congenital Heart Association. Patients, family members, friends and healthcare professionals are invited to learn about specialized lifelong care for adults with congenital heart disease (ACHD) and to connect with the ACHD community. Dr. Marcus Haw and other experts in adult congenital heart disease will be presenting on topics, and Dr. Haw is here to share more details about this event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Memories come alive for an iconic experience at the GRAM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) is presenting their newest traveling exhibition The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited. The exhibition is displayed through January 14, 2023. Arranged by the Museum of the Moving Image, the exhibition will include several components that takes visitors behind the scenes of some of their favorite Henson films!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Hulst Jepsen can help with pelvic floor dysfunction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re focusing attention on a topic many women may not want to talk about, or may feel uncomfortable discussing: pelvic floor dysfunction and the impact it has on their bodies. Hulst Jepsen is a locally owned PT company that has therapists at many locations specializing in women’s health and pelvic floor dysfunction. Pelvic floor dysfunction can include pain with sexual activity, urinary or fecal incontinence, pelvic heaviness, and more. Today we want to highlight pain with sexual activity. Many women experience this postpartum after the stress their pelvic floor has gone thru with pregnancy and delivery. However, pain with sexual activity can occur at any age. This is not something you need to live with; physical therapy can help.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Waterproof your basement before winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter is right around the corner so you definitely want to make sure your home is ready and protected from rain and snow. Bob from Great Lakes Waterproofing joins us to talk about their process and how it can help you waterproof your home through a non-destructive process. Their water proofing system saves time and money with no need to excavate. It’s also safe for pets, shrubs and landscaping and is more economical than exterior excavation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

