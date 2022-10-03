Read full article on original website
Salida Chamber Offers Free Economy Workshop
The Salida Chamber of Commerce is presenting the free workshop “The Circular Economy” on October 18th from 8am to 10am at the Salida Scout Hut. Glen Egbert, owner of Headwaters Sustainable Solutions, will present an interactive workshop that will show you how to maneuver and deal with issues that the pandemic has challenged us with, including supply chain issues.
Thursday, October 6th Weather
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible again today and every day through the weekend. The higher peaks could see light snow accumulations. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 67. Look for an overnight low of 41. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 65,...
Wednesday, October 5th Weather
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through the weekend, mainly over the mountains. The higher peaks could see light snow accumulations. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 63. Look for an overnight low of 41. The San Luis Valley will see a high of...
League of Women Voters Hosting Candidate Meet and Greets
The League of Women Voters is sponsoring several meet and greet sessions for local and state candidates ahead of the November Election. The forums are this Sunday, October 9th, from 3 pm to 4 pm at the Salida Community Center, and at the Poncha Springs Town Hall on October 15th.
Monarch Mountain Job Fair
Your dream job is waiting for you! Monarch Mountain is hosting their annual Job Fair at the Salida Steamplant on Friday, October 14th from 9 am to 1 pm. Managers from all departments will be on site hiring for the 2022 and 2023 season. Positions start at $18 an hour. In-season housing and transportation options may be available. Bring your resume and consider applying online ahead of time at skimonarch.com/jobs.
Salida Volleyball Defeats Atlas Prep in Three Straight Sets
The Lady Spartans break their four game slump with a victory over the Atlas Prep Griffins in three straight sets. Set 1: 25-10, Set 2: 25-11, Set 3: 25-6. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for...
