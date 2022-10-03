Your dream job is waiting for you! Monarch Mountain is hosting their annual Job Fair at the Salida Steamplant on Friday, October 14th from 9 am to 1 pm. Managers from all departments will be on site hiring for the 2022 and 2023 season. Positions start at $18 an hour. In-season housing and transportation options may be available. Bring your resume and consider applying online ahead of time at skimonarch.com/jobs.

SALIDA, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO