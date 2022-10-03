Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Ex-Pct. 2 captain gets new attorney as Barrientes Vela’s sentencing is paused again
SAN ANTONIO – The sentencing of convicted felon Michelle Barrientes Vela was paused again Thursday as her attorneys and prosecutors were granted time to finalize arguments over whether a key witness will be allowed to testify against her. Marc D. Garcia, who served as a captain under the former...
KSAT 12
Day 6 of Michelle Barrientes Vela trial sentencing
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Court is recessed for the day and will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 24. Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Capt. Marc D. Garcia was ordered to appear before Judge Velia Meza when the sentencing hearing of his former boss, Michelle Barrientes Vela, resumes at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
KSAT 12
What questions do you have for District Attorney candidates Joe Gonzales and Marc LaHood?
SAN ANTONIO – Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. An elected district attorney has an important role in not only prosecuting criminals but representing and protecting crime victims. The district attorney represents the state in prosecuting felony criminal cases and works with law enforcement in...
KSAT 12
Sentencing resumes for felon ex-constable Barrientes Vela
SAN ANTONIO – Sentencing resumed Monday afternoon for disgraced ex-constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, weeks after a Bexar County jury took less than four hours to convict her on two counts of felony tampering with records. The first portion of sentencing in the public corruption case took place in mid-September,...
Sentencing continues for former Bexar County constable Michelle Barrientes Vela
SAN ANTONIO — Michelle Barrientes Vela, the former Bexar County constable convicted of tampering with evidence last month, could find out her punishment this week. The jury spent several hours deliberating in a widely publicized, two-week trial back in August. The charges brought in this case included evidence tampering...
San Antonio officer shoots man amid Northside domestic dispute, police say
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTSA
SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
KSAT 12
San Marcos police officer arrested after resigning amid family violence investigation
SAN MARCOS, Texas – An officer with the San Marcos Police Department was arrested after he resigned days after he was accused of family violence. According to a news release, Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned Thursday from SMPD. The resignation came three days after the SMPD was notified by the...
BCSO temporarily taking over Grey Forest patrol following resignation of police chief, deputy chief of police
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is helping the City of Grey Forest patrol following the resignation of both their police chief and deputy chief of police, according to Mayor Mandi Waldrop. Two sergeants with Grey Forest also resigned. Now, the city has requested law enforcement presence...
KTSA
Two teens, 14 and 15, shoot at two Bexar County homes; killing one, wounding another
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two houses were shot at in western Bexar County early Tuesday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said two teens, ages 14 and 15, drove a stolen car to a house on Bald Mountain — off of Loop 1604 and Marbach Road — just after midnight. Someone in the car fired a gun at a house.
KSAT 12
Retired longtime Bexar County judge dies from injuries suffered in 2011 crash
SAN ANTONIO – A retired Bexar County judge died from injuries sustained in a 2011 crash caused by a drunken driver, according to a spokesperson. Karen Crouch, who served as the Bexar County Court at Law #10 judge, passed away on Tuesday at the PAM Health Specialty Hospital, where she was a patient. She was 62.
Teens will be held at least 10 days in deadly drive-by attack
SAN ANTONIO — For the next 10 days at least, two teens will remain in the juvenile detention center after being arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting attack that left an innocent woman dead and another victim with a gunshot wound. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Report on Bexar County Jail conditions released; suggests pay bump and shift change
SAN ANTONIO — A report on conditions at the Bexar County Jail has been released. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office sent the report on Friday, which displays many of the problems KENS 5 has reported on in the past. Sixty pages describe the problems with overtime, understaffing and...
Ex-deputy working at SeaWorld San Antonio arrested for allegedly body slamming teen park guest
The 'scare worker' at SeaWorld's Halloween attractions was fired two years ago as a Bexar County deputy over allegations that he struck a jail inmate.
foxsanantonio.com
Two teen boys fire over 100 rounds at wrong house, killing innocent woman, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO - Two teenage suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting killed one young woman and injured another in Far West Bexar County. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Bald Mountain Drive near Marbach Road and Loop 1604. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said...
KSAT 12
Robbery suspect facing multiple charges after stealing lottery tickets and evading deputies, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities say robbed a West Bexar County convenience store is facing additional charges after he ran from deputies twice, according to records. Trevion Warner, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery and two counts of evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He was also booked on two previous, unrelated marijuana charges.
KSAT 12
BCSO: No charges to be filed after criminal probe into 2021 winter storm outages
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has closed its criminal inquiry into power outages related to last year’s deadly winter storm without filing any charges, BCSO officials confirmed Monday. The February 2021 storm, which included days of rolling and sustained power outages throughout much of...
KSAT 12
Neighbors scared, in shock after innocent woman killed in west Bexar County drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A far west Bexar County neighborhood was rattled by dozens of gunshots and the death of a young woman. The medical examiner’s office identified the woman late Tuesday night as 25-year-old Novita Brazil. Two young teens were taken into custody in connection with the shooting...
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing ex, hitting his wife with a metal pipe in H-E-B parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing charges after San Antonio police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the face with a screwdriver and hit his wife with a metal pipe as she left an East Side H-E-B. Amanda Diann Cristan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
