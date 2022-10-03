ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 2

Related
KSAT 12

Day 6 of Michelle Barrientes Vela trial sentencing

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Court is recessed for the day and will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 24. Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Capt. Marc D. Garcia was ordered to appear before Judge Velia Meza when the sentencing hearing of his former boss, Michelle Barrientes Vela, resumes at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Sentencing resumes for felon ex-constable Barrientes Vela

SAN ANTONIO – Sentencing resumed Monday afternoon for disgraced ex-constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, weeks after a Bexar County jury took less than four hours to convict her on two counts of felony tampering with records. The first portion of sentencing in the public corruption case took place in mid-September,...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSA

SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Perjury#Third Day#Bexar County Precinct#Ksat
KSAT 12

Retired longtime Bexar County judge dies from injuries suffered in 2011 crash

SAN ANTONIO – A retired Bexar County judge died from injuries sustained in a 2011 crash caused by a drunken driver, according to a spokesperson. Karen Crouch, who served as the Bexar County Court at Law #10 judge, passed away on Tuesday at the PAM Health Specialty Hospital, where she was a patient. She was 62.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Robbery suspect facing multiple charges after stealing lottery tickets and evading deputies, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities say robbed a West Bexar County convenience store is facing additional charges after he ran from deputies twice, according to records. Trevion Warner, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery and two counts of evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He was also booked on two previous, unrelated marijuana charges.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy