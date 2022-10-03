ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktxs.com

Flu season just around the corner

ABILENE, Texas — With fall weather slowly but surely making its return, flu season is also just around the corner. After mild flu seasons the past two years because of COVID-19 related social distancing and masking, the flu is expected to make its return in full force this year.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Farolito Restaurant a longtime Hispanic staple in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — It's Hispanic Heritage Month - and one of the oldest restaurants in Abilene is Hispanic-owned. Since the 1930s, Farolito Restaurant has been a staple in Abilene - not only for the Hispanic community, but for the the city as a whole. Mark Herrera is the third...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Fall Festival kicks off for Abilene Christian University students

ABILENE, Texas — As part of a national agriculture event, Abilene Christian University students, along with over 300 colleges participated in the Fall Festival. Students throughout the nation exhibit their agriculture skills and sell their own products. ACU senior Lizzy Sargeant helps her husband run a beekeeper business. On...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Yom Kippur begins Tuesday at sundown

ABILENE, Texas — Yom Kippur is known as the day of atonement for Jews and is viewed as the most important and one of the holiest days of the year. The day marks the end of a week of judgement that started on Rosh Hashanah or the head of the Jewish year.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Abilene, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
Abilene, TX
Society
Abilene, TX
Health
ktxs.com

Large fire burns Saint Ann Hospital

ABILENE, Texas — Former Saint Ann Hospital which burned in 2017 fromarson caught fire again Thursday evening. Just after 7 o'clock Thursday evening, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a call about a fire in the 1300 block of Cypress St. Although the fire back in 2017 was ruled...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Recent graffiti frustrates local business owners in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — When driving through Grape and 1st street, recent graffiti can be seen. Those who run businesses near the vandalism say it’s not only disappointing to see, but removing it is expensive. According to Graffiti Hurts, removal can cost $1 to $3 per square foot, depending...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Construction causing road closures in Abilene on FM 89

ABILENE, Texas — Robertson Drive and Arrowhead Drive at FM 89 in Abilene will be closed today and tomorrow for construction. The roads will be closed so contractors can pave the temporary widening for a phase of construction. A detour route for Robertson drive will be provided, and residents who live on both streets will still be able to access their driveways.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Cdc#Retirement#The Walk#Senior Health#General Health#The Mayo Clinic
ktxs.com

Fire breaks out at home in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out at a home in the 400 Block of Meander in Abilene this afternoon. According to a press release, fire crews responded to the house fire to find heavy smoke and flames showing. The neighboring homes were able to be protected, and the fire was contained to the single home.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Anson Police Department releases statement following resignation of chief

ANSON, Texas — The Anson Police Department has released a statement following the resignation of their Chief of Police, Coy Sanchez. According to a social media post, Sanchez resigned on September 21st, 2022. In the statement, the department said, "change is always controversial and can bring either good or bad effects, it is how those involved react and overcome the adversity as to the outcome of that change. I want to inform the citizens of Anson, that we at Anson Police Department, are continuing to serve our city with the best public safety and service that is possible."
ANSON, TX
ktxs.com

27-year-old Abilene man killed in early morning crash

ABILENE, Texas — An early morning crash in north Abilene has claimed the life of a 27-year-old man. According to a press release, Hunter Pendergraft, 27, of Abilene was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup this morning north on N. Judge Ely Blvd when he crossed over two lanes of south bound traffic and into the business parking lot of 1000 N. Judge Ely Blvd, striking a brick wall.
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy