ANSON, Texas — The Anson Police Department has released a statement following the resignation of their Chief of Police, Coy Sanchez. According to a social media post, Sanchez resigned on September 21st, 2022. In the statement, the department said, "change is always controversial and can bring either good or bad effects, it is how those involved react and overcome the adversity as to the outcome of that change. I want to inform the citizens of Anson, that we at Anson Police Department, are continuing to serve our city with the best public safety and service that is possible."

ANSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO