Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Taylor County History CenterNick Summers - ExplorerTaylor County, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
ktxs.com
Flu season just around the corner
ABILENE, Texas — With fall weather slowly but surely making its return, flu season is also just around the corner. After mild flu seasons the past two years because of COVID-19 related social distancing and masking, the flu is expected to make its return in full force this year.
ktxs.com
Farolito Restaurant a longtime Hispanic staple in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — It's Hispanic Heritage Month - and one of the oldest restaurants in Abilene is Hispanic-owned. Since the 1930s, Farolito Restaurant has been a staple in Abilene - not only for the Hispanic community, but for the the city as a whole. Mark Herrera is the third...
ktxs.com
Fall Festival kicks off for Abilene Christian University students
ABILENE, Texas — As part of a national agriculture event, Abilene Christian University students, along with over 300 colleges participated in the Fall Festival. Students throughout the nation exhibit their agriculture skills and sell their own products. ACU senior Lizzy Sargeant helps her husband run a beekeeper business. On...
ktxs.com
Yom Kippur begins Tuesday at sundown
ABILENE, Texas — Yom Kippur is known as the day of atonement for Jews and is viewed as the most important and one of the holiest days of the year. The day marks the end of a week of judgement that started on Rosh Hashanah or the head of the Jewish year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktxs.com
Large fire burns Saint Ann Hospital
ABILENE, Texas — Former Saint Ann Hospital which burned in 2017 fromarson caught fire again Thursday evening. Just after 7 o'clock Thursday evening, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a call about a fire in the 1300 block of Cypress St. Although the fire back in 2017 was ruled...
ktxs.com
Recent graffiti frustrates local business owners in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — When driving through Grape and 1st street, recent graffiti can be seen. Those who run businesses near the vandalism say it’s not only disappointing to see, but removing it is expensive. According to Graffiti Hurts, removal can cost $1 to $3 per square foot, depending...
ktxs.com
Construction causing road closures in Abilene on FM 89
ABILENE, Texas — Robertson Drive and Arrowhead Drive at FM 89 in Abilene will be closed today and tomorrow for construction. The roads will be closed so contractors can pave the temporary widening for a phase of construction. A detour route for Robertson drive will be provided, and residents who live on both streets will still be able to access their driveways.
ktxs.com
Abilene woman sentenced to 180 days in jail for involvement in January 6th Capitol breach
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman has been arrested for her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Micki Larson-Olson, 53, of Abilene, was found guilty on September 29th, 2022 for unlawful entry onto public property in the District of Columbia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktxs.com
Fire breaks out at home in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out at a home in the 400 Block of Meander in Abilene this afternoon. According to a press release, fire crews responded to the house fire to find heavy smoke and flames showing. The neighboring homes were able to be protected, and the fire was contained to the single home.
ktxs.com
Anson Police Department releases statement following resignation of chief
ANSON, Texas — The Anson Police Department has released a statement following the resignation of their Chief of Police, Coy Sanchez. According to a social media post, Sanchez resigned on September 21st, 2022. In the statement, the department said, "change is always controversial and can bring either good or bad effects, it is how those involved react and overcome the adversity as to the outcome of that change. I want to inform the citizens of Anson, that we at Anson Police Department, are continuing to serve our city with the best public safety and service that is possible."
ktxs.com
27-year-old Abilene man killed in early morning crash
ABILENE, Texas — An early morning crash in north Abilene has claimed the life of a 27-year-old man. According to a press release, Hunter Pendergraft, 27, of Abilene was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup this morning north on N. Judge Ely Blvd when he crossed over two lanes of south bound traffic and into the business parking lot of 1000 N. Judge Ely Blvd, striking a brick wall.
Comments / 0