ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Woman taken to the hospital after single vehicle crash in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Hermon. It happened on the Coldbrook Road around 11 Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was driving in the direction of Dysart’s when she went off the road and rolled her car about five times.
HERMON, ME
wabi.tv

Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth man was killed in a crash on Route 1A in Holden. It happened around 9:30 Monday morning. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says one vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle. Greeley says 62-year-old Joseph Wadman died at the scene. He stresses...
HOLDEN, ME
foxbangor.com

Fatal car accident

SEDGWICK — Sunday after 7:30 p.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a single vehicle crash on Snows Cove Road in Sedgwick. 47 year old John A. Wallace of Brooksville was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries. According to police...
SEDGWICK, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Carmel, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
wabi.tv

Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Police on scene of vehicle crash in house in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house on China Road in Winslow. It happened after noon on Monday. We do not have many details but we do have a crew on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
WINSLOW, ME
foxbangor.com

Elderly Couple Found Dead

ORRINGTON — An elderly couple has been found dead in their home in Orrington. Law enforcement officials say Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased in their home at 476 Swetts Pond road in Orrington on the morning of October 5th. Police say they responded to a...
ORRINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of an Orrington couple. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased this morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Rd. Law enforcement closed the road for several hours. A barricade was up at...
ORRINGTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident
NEWS CENTER Maine

Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home

BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Milo Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Several Traffic Violations

A man from Milo is facing drug charges after a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy pulled him over for multiple traffic violations. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the initial stop happened on Mill St. in Lagrange at about 9:30 Saturday morning. Deputy Dayerrick Ireland stopped a vehicle being operated...
MILO, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of October 6

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police Sept. 20 arrested a Baring man who had an arrest warrant from the state of New Hampshire charging a protection order violation and stalking. Sgt. Alden Bustard took Mason Fortier, 22, to the Washington County Jail in Machias. Harassment. Trooper Steven Mahon warned...
CASTINE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman’s head

BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
UNITY, ME
Kool AM

Student Charged Over Hoax Shooting Threats At 2 Maine Schools

A student is in trouble following threats of school shootings made at two schools. According to WABI, the student reportedly made threats about Brewer High School and Brewer Community School. Police investigated both incidents and found that the threat was "unfounded" and that it had originated outside the state. The...
BREWER, ME
foxbangor.com

Woman missing since early September safely found

BANGOR– Nicole Tufo has been located and is safe. The Bangor Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a missing person. Nicole Tufo was last heard from on September 8. She has not answered her cell phone and has not responded to friends or family on any social media platforms — which is uncharacteristic of her.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Two facing charges after drug bust Sunday night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities arrested an Etna man and a Bangor woman after reportedly finding more than $190,000 worth of drugs in their car and two young children present. 34-year-old Roger Grego and 37-year-old Monica Clark are charged with three counts of unlawful drug trafficking. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy