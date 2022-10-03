Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice is Supporting Families Who Are In Need After the Hurricane
Red Cross, FEMA, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Venice, and the National Guard, have joined forces to support families who are in need, after hurricane Ian, and they need our help. The Ian relief team is distributing tarps, water, ice , and MRE’s, to struggling families. Catholic Charities...
snntv.com
North Port call center brings more than information to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT - A call center set up in North Port is bringing more than helpful information to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It’s all city employees that want to pay it forward, get in here and help out our citizens get back to some sort or normalcy or what we’re going to call normal I guess," said North Port Police Dept. Accreditation Administrator and now call center supervisor, Tammie Wichers.
snntv.com
Residents who suffered roof damage may be eligible for Operation Blue Roof
NORTH PORT - Operation blue roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. “What the program does is it provides a fabric reinforced covering for roofs that have damaged, less than 50 percent, it’s a free service offered by the U.S. corps of engineers," said City of North Port Emergency Manager, Michael Ryan.
snntv.com
Flood waters still inundating neighborhoods in North Port
NORTH PORT - Nearly a thousand people have been rescued from their homes since Hurricane Ian crashed through the City of North Port. “This is definitely the storm of the century for the city of North Port, the amount of flood waters we’ve experienced, we’ve never experienced before," said North Port Fire Rescue Deputy Chief, Scott Lane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
snntv.com
Hundreds seek shelter at Venice High after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Sarasota County had 14 shelters for residents to evacuate to during Hurricane Ian. Now, it’s down to two – Venice High School and Tatem Ridge Elementary. "We lost everything except the things we have here and a tote of our important paperwork and each...
snntv.com
Goodwill Manasota aids Suncoast in Hurricane aftermath
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Goodwill Manasota is working to take care of its own team members as well as assisting community members in need throughout the Suncoast. While Goodwill Manasota is not a disaster relief organization, the nonprofit is partnering with the Red Cross...
snntv.com
Family drives from Virginia to help Englewood friends rebuild their house
A week later and harsh reminders of Hurricane Ian are everywhere in Englewood. Crews are working day and night to clear debris and restore power. In this time of heartbreak, people are stepping up to help in any way they can. “How are we going to do this? How are...
snntv.com
Son races from Tampa to get North Port group out of flooding
NORTH PORT (SNN TV) October 4, 2022 - One North Port family, of many, was seen walking through the flooding as they left their home Thursday morning, the day after Hurricane Ian ravaged the neighborhood. Joey and Sherry, who were in the home with her 4 children, left soaking wet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
snntv.com
South Sarasota County schools destroyed by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - More than three quarters of the Sarasota County School District will return to class on Monday, October 10, but school certainly won't look the same when those doors reopen. 45,000 Sarasota County students aren't in school after Hurricane Ian left its mark on our community. School...
snntv.com
Molson Coors donates fresh cans of water and funds for Hurricane Ian relief
FLORIDA (WSNN) - Molson Coors Beverage Company is helping out communities in Florida that were affected by Hurricane Ian. With many residents living without fresh water or power, Molson Coors responded with a fresh water and monetary donation. Molson Coors donated three truckloads of water to residents impacted in Fort...
snntv.com
Sarasota County Schools to reopen in two phases
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Officials with Sarasota County Schools have announced a timeline to reopen. This comes a week after the district closed schools until further notice because of Hurricane Ian. Sarasota County Schools will reopen in two phases. Phase 1 will include all traditional public schools in and north...
snntv.com
JFCS of Suncoast to hold food truck rally
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) October 4, 2022 - The Jewish Family and Children Services of the Suncoast and several food trucks are joining forces to raise money and provide meals to our community. Donations made to JFCS’ fundraiser will be used to purchase food and ingredients so that food trucks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
snntv.com
Some 911 calls are not going through in Florida
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - Some Floridians are struggling to make emergency calls. Due to network issues with Verizon, customers cannot dial 9-1-1 in Florida locations from Jacksonville to the Keys. This affects all emergency calls and texts placed to 9-1-1 on the Verizon Wireless Network. During those calls, the 9-1-1...
snntv.com
Sarasota County Schools announce return to athletics, beginning Friday
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - This morning Sarasota County Schools rolled out a plan for athletic programs after their seasons were interrupted by Hurricane Ian. Sarasota County athletic teams can start practice beginning Friday. The county also received approval from the Florida High School Athletic Association to allow Sunday practices. Sports teams must have four practices prior to competition.
snntv.com
Sarasota Boxing Club on the ropes, needing new home
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - A local boxing club that's made its mark on the Suncoast for 37 years, is still looking for a new home, and it needs one fast. The Sarasota Boxing Club ran by Florida Boxing Hall of Famer, Harold Wilen, is still looking for a new home. Currently located at 2030 Harvard Street behind Subway, Coach Wilen and his clients are looking for a new facility, as their lease ends tomorrow.
snntv.com
Students return to Cardinal Mooney High School today
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - While public schools in Sarasota County are still closed, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High school welcomed students back this morning. The school closed its doors last week during Hurricane Ian, but today it reopened. Cardinal Faculty and staff greeted more than 600 students this morning with lots of hugs and smiles.
snntv.com
Suncoast mourns loss of sports videographer Carlos Wilson
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Tonight we honor a life lost to soon, one of the Suncoast's most beloved, young talents. According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, a collision that occurred early on Sunday morning in Okahumpka resulted in the death of Sarasota's Carlos Wilson, a talented sports videographer. A...
snntv.com
Marauders announce 2023 season schedule
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, have announced their schedule for the 2023 Florida State League season. The Marauders open the new season at LECOM Park on Friday, April 7th, against the Clearwater Threshers, Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. LECOM Park, originally opened in 1923, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a 66-game slate of home dates. Eight of the nine opposing teams in the league will pay at least one visit to LECOM Park during the season, with only the defending FSL champion St. Lucie Mets not scheduled to journey to Bradenton.
Comments / 0