Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
Jones Cove Road bridge in Sevier County to partially reopen
Repairs to the previously collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road in Sevier County could have the road partially opening as soon as next month.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WTVC
Fire damages Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Fire caused minor damages to the Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning, according to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Amy Maxwell. Maxwell says someone called 911, and arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building on Middle Valley...
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
WATE
Tennessee's Department of Children's Services under strain
Knoxville's DCS office has seen an influx in the past few years regarding the number of children they're serving and not enough foster families to fill the need. It's a problem they're seeing across the state. Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services under …. Knoxville's DCS office has seen...
Firefighters respond to mobile home fire north of Sevierville
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire north of Sevierville early Saturday morning.
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
1 Person Severely Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Knoxville on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that a single vehicle was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WSMV
Gas prices jump 30-40 cents overnight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You will have to dig a little deeper in your wallet to fill up your gas tank as, once again, gas prices are on the rise. The average price of gas per gallon is twenty cents higher in Nashville than it was this time last week.
59-Year-Old Eric While Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Roane County on Friday. The officials stated that the crash happened on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
Anderson County paramedic honored for exemplary service
An Anderson County paramedic has earned an award for helping to save one of his fellow first responders.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee Highway Patrol looking to fill 100 new jobs
The Tennessee Highway Patrol, a statewide law enforcement agency, is looking to fill 100 new positions after receiving government funding. The government granted the money for new positions as the population is rising in at least 95 of Tennessee counties, and the trooper to civilian ratio is extremely low, according to THP public information officer Sgt. Nathan Hall.
Middle Tennessee cities issue burn bans as dry stretch continues
Dry conditions, low humidity, and wind are a perfect recipe to spark a fire, prompting several cities across Middle Tennessee to place bans on burning.
Rezoning unsettled for new Knox County elementary school
The decision to add a new school zone in northwest Knox County remains in limbo. School board members postponed the rezoning vote this week until November so they can dive deeper into the data.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
Sevier County reentry program gives ex-offenders a second chance
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has started a new program to help people successfully reenter society after serving time in prison.
thesmokies.com
What is the controversy over Tennessee license plates, In God We Trust?
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. There are many things that my Hoosier heritage has given me of which I am proud.
Raccoon rabies vaccines fall from the sky in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Packets of vaccines fell from the skies across East Tennessee on Thursday. It's an ongoing project by state and federal leaders to cut the cases of rabies in wild animals. It is a disease that is preventable but could be deadly in humans. Crews with the...
