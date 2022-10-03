Read full article on original website
Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl
A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show.
Man pleads no contest to murder of woman near Battle Creek
A man pleaded no contest to the murder of a woman in Bedford Township in January.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Man accused in Portage double-fatal stabbing heading toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A double-fatal stabbing stemmed from issues between a family and a daughter’s boyfriend, according to testimony. Three witnesses testified for more than an hour and a half Thursday, Oct. 6, in Kalamazoo County District Court during a preliminary examination for Nathaniel Fredric-Nikolas Doyle, 27, of Kalamazoo.
Muskegon woman shot, killed in alleged family dispute
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Marsh Field neighborhood of Muskegon on Thursday evening, according to Muskegon County dispatch.
Young mother has vehicle and important documents stolen in armed carjacking
A 22-year-old mother lost a trove of important personal documents after she was carjacked early Thursday morning.
Police identify man killed in shootout with Lansing officers
LANSING, MI -- Police have released the name of a 31-year-old man killed in a shootout Tuesday morning. Terrence Robinson, 31, was shot and killed by officers from the Lansing Police Department Oct. 4. Two LPD officers were put on leave following the incident. At about 10:48 p.m. Oct. 3,...
Report of shooting at Muskegon home, police investigating
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Ray Street. Police responded to the area about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Details of the incident were not immediately available. The area is near Laketon Avenue and South Getty Street. More from...
Detroit News
Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker
A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
WWMT
1995 murder victim's family wants closure after fugitive suspect's arrest
PAW PAW, Mich. — A 52-year-old man has been extradited from Mexico to Michigan to face charges in an unsolved 1995 Van Buren County homicide. Juan Luis Solis-Reyna, 52, was arraigned Wednesday in Van Buren County District Court on one count of open murder and felony firearm in the shooting death of Jose Cruz Armijo, 30.
WOOD
More ‘sober-curious’ options in Grand Rapids
A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022) A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022)
Dozens gather at vigil in Grand Rapids to stand against domestic violence
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sound of bells ringing could be heard from the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids Monday night as battery powered candles flickered under the setting sun. Each bell represented someone who lost their lives to domestic violence in Michigan during the previous year. "Everybody...
WOOD
How Grand Rapids’ 14 Polish Halls are celebrating Pulaski Days
How Grand Rapids’ 14 Polish Halls are celebrating …. Football Frenzy: North Muskegon ready for showdown …. Slightly breezy and certainly cooler day can be expected. The wind will be northerly at 10-15 mph with a chance of rain showers hugging the Lake Michigan shoreline. High temperatures will struggle to near 50.
Lockdown lifted at schools after police arrest car theft suspect in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, MI – Some area schools were placed in a lockdown Thursday morning as officers from multiple agencies searched the area for a suspect in a car theft. Lockdowns at those schools, which police did not identify, have since been lifted, according to a news release from Norton Shores Police Department.
WOOD
Lansing police hold update on officer involved shooting
Lansing police hold update on officer involved shooting. Clear and not as cool tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s. ‘Heroes’: Bus drivers help bring 2-year-old to safety …. A 2-year-old is safe after a vehicle was stolen with the child inside on Tuesday, police say. (Oct....
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Deputies seek suspect after boy assaulted at Millennium Park
Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a boy at Millennium Park this summer.
WOOD
GR cites wedding venue that won’t serve LGBTQ couples
A wedding venue in Grand Rapids that will not serve LGBTQ couples has been cited by the city. (Oct. 5, 2022) GR cites wedding venue that won’t serve LGBTQ couples. A wedding venue in Grand Rapids that will not serve LGBTQ couples has been cited by the city. (Oct. 5, 2022)
68-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Muskegon County (Muskegon County, MI)
According to the Fruitport Township Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Muskegon County on Tuesday. The crash happened at Heights Ravenna Road and Brooks Road at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
mibiz.com
Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root
Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
