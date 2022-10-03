ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
MLive

Man accused in Portage double-fatal stabbing heading toward jury trial

KALAMAZOO, MI – A double-fatal stabbing stemmed from issues between a family and a daughter’s boyfriend, according to testimony. Three witnesses testified for more than an hour and a half Thursday, Oct. 6, in Kalamazoo County District Court during a preliminary examination for Nathaniel Fredric-Nikolas Doyle, 27, of Kalamazoo.
MLive

Report of shooting at Muskegon home, police investigating

MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Ray Street. Police responded to the area about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Details of the incident were not immediately available. The area is near Laketon Avenue and South Getty Street. More from...
Detroit News

Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker

A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
WOOD

More ‘sober-curious’ options in Grand Rapids

A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022) A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022)
WOOD

How Grand Rapids’ 14 Polish Halls are celebrating Pulaski Days

How Grand Rapids’ 14 Polish Halls are celebrating …. Football Frenzy: North Muskegon ready for showdown …. Slightly breezy and certainly cooler day can be expected. The wind will be northerly at 10-15 mph with a chance of rain showers hugging the Lake Michigan shoreline. High temperatures will struggle to near 50.
WOOD

Lansing police hold update on officer involved shooting

Lansing police hold update on officer involved shooting. Clear and not as cool tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s. ‘Heroes’: Bus drivers help bring 2-year-old to safety …. A 2-year-old is safe after a vehicle was stolen with the child inside on Tuesday, police say. (Oct....
99.1 WFMK

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
WOOD

GR cites wedding venue that won’t serve LGBTQ couples

A wedding venue in Grand Rapids that will not serve LGBTQ couples has been cited by the city. (Oct. 5, 2022) GR cites wedding venue that won’t serve LGBTQ couples. A wedding venue in Grand Rapids that will not serve LGBTQ couples has been cited by the city. (Oct. 5, 2022)
mibiz.com

Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root

Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
