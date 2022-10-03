Read full article on original website
Kermit Junior High student caught with knife on campus
KERMIT, Texas — A Kermit Junior High Student was caught with a knife on campus Thursday. According to Kermit ISD, students told their teacher that a classmate had the weapon. When administration questioned the student, they were found to have a small folding knife. No one was injured in...
Residents distraught after decorations on headstones taken off and damaged at the Monahans cemetery
MONAHANS, Texas — Confusion and emotion. That was the feeling at Monahans Cemetery last night and early today, after a resident on Facebook posted that their decorations on a family member’s tombstone were thrown away a day after they were put there. "Well it all started by a...
Midland man dies after head-on collision in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead and another injured following a head-on collision in Ward County. Allen Salas, 30, was driving a truck eastbound on RM 2355 outside of Pyote when it began a side skid. The truck crossed into the westbound lane, striking a truck tractor...
Fort Stockton man who went missing with daughter sentenced to five years probation
FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Hector Flores Jr. has been officially sentenced to five years probation for his Child Endangerment charge. Flores Jr. appeared in front of Judge David Counts in Pecos this morning where he was officially released from custody. Flores Jr. and his daughter were found near Big...
Local Sheriff's Offices ask for help locating missing person
FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing teenager from Fort Stockton. Saitlynn Hall was last seen in Fort Stockton wearing blue jeans, a grey cap and a Rick and Morty t-shirt. Hall is a big fan of the rodeo and could be traveling to rodeo. She does not have a vehicle, but could have found a ride.
Former PBTISD student charged following social media threat
PECOS, Texas — One person has been arrested following a social media threat to Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Friday. According to letters from the district to parents, the district was made aware of a threat circulating concerning a shooting that would occur "at some high school" the week of Sept. 19.
PBTISD holds ribbon cutting for new Eagle Stadium
PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah welcomed back Eagle Stadium in its new form on Sept. 21. The new stadium at Rotary Field took a year of planning and construction after the original 47-year-old stadium was deemed unsafe to hold fans. Back in August 2021 the Board of Trustees had an...
