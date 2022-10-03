ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeves County, TX

Kermit Junior High student caught with knife on campus

KERMIT, Texas — A Kermit Junior High Student was caught with a knife on campus Thursday. According to Kermit ISD, students told their teacher that a classmate had the weapon. When administration questioned the student, they were found to have a small folding knife. No one was injured in...
KERMIT, TX
Local Sheriff's Offices ask for help locating missing person

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing teenager from Fort Stockton. Saitlynn Hall was last seen in Fort Stockton wearing blue jeans, a grey cap and a Rick and Morty t-shirt. Hall is a big fan of the rodeo and could be traveling to rodeo. She does not have a vehicle, but could have found a ride.
Former PBTISD student charged following social media threat

PECOS, Texas — One person has been arrested following a social media threat to Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Friday. According to letters from the district to parents, the district was made aware of a threat circulating concerning a shooting that would occur "at some high school" the week of Sept. 19.
PBTISD holds ribbon cutting for new Eagle Stadium

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah welcomed back Eagle Stadium in its new form on Sept. 21. The new stadium at Rotary Field took a year of planning and construction after the original 47-year-old stadium was deemed unsafe to hold fans. Back in August 2021 the Board of Trustees had an...
