Depew, NY

Depew DMV to close for renovations

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Auto Bureau is advising that the DMV in Depew will be closed starting on Wednesday for the next several months for a renovation project.

The office is located in George Urban Plaza.

The renovations include new flooring, a public restroom and a more efficient building layout.

During the renovations, customers can go to the other offices located in Buffalo, Clarence, Evans, Tonawanda or West Seneca.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

#Dmv#Depew Dmv
