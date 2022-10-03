ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jeff McNeil joining Mets' bench Wednesday

New York Mets second baseman/right fielder Jeff McNeil is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Erick Fedde and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. McNeil went 3-for-8 with a double, a solo home run, and a pair of runs scored across both games of Tuesday's...
QUEENS, NY
Detroit, MI
numberfire.com

Charlie Culberson in left field for Texas on Wednesday

Texas Rangers utility-man Charlie Culberson is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Culberson will man left field after Bubba Thompson was shifted to right and Kole Calhoun was rested. numberFire's models project Culberson to score 5.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com

Josh Harrison batting fifth for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Louie Varland and Minnesota. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 10.0 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' David Bote batting eighth on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bote will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Alfonso Rivas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bote for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Austin Riley left on Atlanta's bench on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Riley will rest versus his division rivals after Ehire Adrianza was picked as Atlanta's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 451 batted balls this season, Riley has recorded a 15.7% barrel rate...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Manuel Margot leading off in Rays' Wednesday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot will take over center field after Jose Siri was given the night off in Boston. numberFire's models project Margot to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins hitting second on Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Hoskins will operate first base after Darick Hall was rested against Houston's lefty Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Hoskins to score 10.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#The Seattle Mariners#Rbi
numberfire.com

Will Smith catching for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith will catch for left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 14.0 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Danny Jansen batting fourth for Blue Jays on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and the Orioles. Matt Chapman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Jansen for 13.8 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting ninth on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Gallo will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Trayce Thompson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 10.0 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto batting third for Phillies on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Realmuto will handle designated hitting duties after Bryce Harper was given a breather in Houston against left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Realmuto to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Bradley for...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Peyton Burdick batting eighth for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Burdick will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Brian Anderson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Burdick for 8.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Rizzo will start at first base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Harrison Bader returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 17.2 FanDuel points...
BRONX, NY

