wkdzradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces drug charges after Paducah police say a routine traffic stop led to a drug arrest. Jason A. Adams, 43, of Avondale Drive faces charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams of methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, no registration and failure to notify the Department of Transportation of change of address.
westkentuckystar.com
Benton police searching for potential case witness
The Benton Police Department is searching for a potential witness to a case the department is looking into. Officers have requested the public's help with identifying a man that might help them gain further insight into an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with murder in Paducah stabbing death
PADUCAH — A woman is charged with murder after police say she stabbed her husband to death early Tuesday morning in Paducah. The victim, 56-year-old Robert Penn, was found lying dead in the street around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Seitz Street and Mississippi Street, police say.
wevv.com
Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after meth, marijuana found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after authorities say he sold methamphetamine. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah faces three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Averitt was arrested on Sept....
westkentuckystar.com
Pair arrested on burglary charges in Caldwell County
Two people were charged with burglary after deptuies caught them on a property in Caldwell County on Thursday. Deputies were dispatched after a report of the two trespassing on property on Otto Pond Road. They arrested 32-year-old Jess Fitzgerald and 22-year-old Kelsey Ford. Both were charged with burglary and resisting...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating deadly stabbing
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing and have a suspect in custody. According to Paducah police, they were called to a reported stabbing around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at Seitz and Mississippi Streets. Officers say they found a man lying in the road with...
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
wpsdlocal6.com
15-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah returns home in good health, police say
PADUCAH — Police are asking the public for help locating a 15-year-old boy reporting missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Julian Tankersley was last seen on Sunday at 1612 Madison St. Police say Tankersley, who is African American, is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He...
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns about Facebook Marketplace scam
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns people after a scam on Facebook Marketplace. The sheriff’s office took two separate calls in reference to a scam on Facebook Marketplace on Oct. 4. The first caller was the owner of a home in West...
kbsi23.com
Criminal charges pending after 2 adults found in home in ‘deplorable conditions’
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Criminal charges are pending against a couple in McCracken County after law enforcement say they found their two adult sons living in “deplorable conditions.”. One son is a quadriplegic and was found to be home alone with multiple dogs jumping on him. He...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Carbondale looking for 'pumpkin patrol' to keep trick-or-treaters safe
CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale Police Department is looking for adult Halloween lovers to volunteer for their annual "Pumpkin Patrol" on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to a Thursday release, volunteers will patrol neighborhoods on Halloween night, wearing orange safety vests and driving...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four more suspects arrested in Paducah fentanyl investigation
PADUCAH — In September, Paducah police announced charges against 23 people in a fentanyl trafficking investigation, including 14 arrests. Since then, police say four of the remaining nine people charged have been arrested. During a Sept. 16 news conference about the drug trafficking probe, which was a joint investigation...
KFVS12
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
wpsdlocal6.com
Recovering fentanyl addict warns against the dangers of drug
PADUCAH — A survivor of fentanyl addiction is echoing the messages of local law enforcement. Fentanyl is a growing problem in our area affecting real people. This follows two major fentanyl busts in our area. Tuesday night, the Graves County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Carlisle and Hickman counties,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former southeast Missouri police officer indicted on civil rights charges for warrantless arrests, lying to FBI
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A federal grand jury in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, this week indicted a former police officer accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying about it to federal investigators. The grand jury on Tuesday indicted former Piedmont police officer Woodrow Massa on...
