ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wkdzradio.com

Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County

A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
CADIZ, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane

MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces drug charges after Paducah police say a routine traffic stop led to a drug arrest. Jason A. Adams, 43, of Avondale Drive faces charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams of methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, no registration and failure to notify the Department of Transportation of change of address.
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paducah, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Paducah, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Benton police searching for potential case witness

The Benton Police Department is searching for a potential witness to a case the department is looking into. Officers have requested the public's help with identifying a man that might help them gain further insight into an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the...
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman charged with murder in Paducah stabbing death

PADUCAH — A woman is charged with murder after police say she stabbed her husband to death early Tuesday morning in Paducah. The victim, 56-year-old Robert Penn, was found lying dead in the street around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Seitz Street and Mississippi Street, police say.
PADUCAH, KY
wevv.com

Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash

A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Paducah man facing drug charges after meth, marijuana found

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after authorities say he sold methamphetamine. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah faces three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Averitt was arrested on Sept....
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#4th Street
westkentuckystar.com

Pair arrested on burglary charges in Caldwell County

Two people were charged with burglary after deptuies caught them on a property in Caldwell County on Thursday. Deputies were dispatched after a report of the two trespassing on property on Otto Pond Road. They arrested 32-year-old Jess Fitzgerald and 22-year-old Kelsey Ford. Both were charged with burglary and resisting...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating deadly stabbing

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing and have a suspect in custody. According to Paducah police, they were called to a reported stabbing around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at Seitz and Mississippi Streets. Officers say they found a man lying in the road with...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital

A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpsdlocal6.com

Four more suspects arrested in Paducah fentanyl investigation

PADUCAH — In September, Paducah police announced charges against 23 people in a fentanyl trafficking investigation, including 14 arrests. Since then, police say four of the remaining nine people charged have been arrested. During a Sept. 16 news conference about the drug trafficking probe, which was a joint investigation...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death

In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Recovering fentanyl addict warns against the dangers of drug

PADUCAH — A survivor of fentanyl addiction is echoing the messages of local law enforcement. Fentanyl is a growing problem in our area affecting real people. This follows two major fentanyl busts in our area. Tuesday night, the Graves County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Carlisle and Hickman counties,...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy