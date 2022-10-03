Read full article on original website
Oakland gun crackdown nets 5 firearms, 7 arrests in 24 hours
OAKLAND – Police in Oakland announced Thursday that multiple arrests have been made and guns have been seized within a 24 hour span, as part of a new strategy to stem rising violence in the city.Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle seen running a stop sign in the area of Avenal and Bancroft Avenues in East Oakland. Police said the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed before it was located a short distance away on the 5600 block of Harmon Avenue.The two people inside the vehicle were arrested on multiple weapons charges....
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest woman suspected of 4 kidnapping attempts
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Police Take Subject into Custody After Sunvalley Mall Locked Down
The Concord Police Department responded to the Sunvalley Shopping Center at approximently 2:45 pm after a person was carrying some type of bag with the threat of using a firearm. By 4:40 pm, the suspect was taken into custody. The incident prompted a large police response including the Concord Police,...
2 arrested, guns recovered following series of shootings in SF Hunters Point
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were arrested, a third was being sought, and a number of firearms seized after San Francisco police served warrants in a series of shootings dating back to last year, the department announced Thursday.Investigators identified the three men as suspects in multiple shootings between March 2021 and last month in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood.On September 29, investigators from the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) served search warrants at three residences on the 100 block of Northridge Road. Police said as officers were preparing to serve...
Police: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at Berkeley man
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A Berkeley resident was shot at by catalytic converter thieves in the North Berkeley Hills early Thursday, according to Berkeley police. The resident awoke “to the sounds of sawing outside of his residence in the area of Oak Street and Glen Avenue.” Alarmed, he walked outside to find at least two […]
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong recalls the peaceful streets of his youth
OAKLAND -- As Police Chief LaRonne Armstrong walks through the West Oakland neighborhood of his youth, a smile lights up his face.It's one of the few smiles he's had over the last month as the devastating toll of a gang turf war continues to mount and shootings have become nearly a nightly occurrence.At a recent news conference covering developments in the latest round of homicide investigations, Armstrong got to the heart of the problem."We got to get guns out of the hands of young people," the chief told reporters. "It's not just a police issue. That is an issue for...
Man dies after possible shooting, Hayward’s 10th homicide of 2022
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a possible shooting Wednesday night, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. near the 300 block of W. A St. where officers found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car. First responders provided aid to […]
Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped
OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
oaklandside.org
Stressed, scared, tired: 6 Oakland students on school safety after Rudsdale shooting￼
Last week’s shooting at Rudsdale High School that injured six people, including students, has sparked discussions about how to make Oakland students and school campuses safer and reignited questions about the role of police on campus, less than two years after Oakland’s school district decided to disband its police department. Former school security officers are now “culture and climate keepers,” who are charged with taking a more restorative, and less punitive, approach to campus safety.
NBC Bay Area
Possible Serial Killer Case: Stockton Police Release Footage of Person of Interest
Police in Stockton have released more footage of the person of interest wanted in a string of shooting deaths in the city as well as one in Oakland. The video of the person of interest can be seen in the video player above or on the Stockton police Facebook page.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Federal agents join manhunt for serial killer in deadly Stockton shootings
Federal agents have joined the hunt for a serial killer who Stockton police said has gunned down at least six people and wounded another in a city gripped by the slayings. Stockton leaders in a Wednesday community town hall said FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents are among those now part of the growing effort to find the killer or killers, according to news reports, as a reward in the deadly shootings has swelled to $125,000.
Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
Lafayette man charged with holding family hostage at gunpoint
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lafayette man faces 12 felony counts for allegedly holding a family at gunpoint, according to a press release on Thursday from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the victims were held hostage for more than five hours. Kenneth David Mcisaac, 31, pulled a gun on a […]
oaklandside.org
Federal monitor warns of ‘deeply troubling’ disciplinary issues within Oakland Police Department
Earlier this year, a federal judge announced that the Oakland Police Department was finally on a path to completing a mandated reform program that began nearly 20 years ago following the Riders scandal, a case in which West Oakland cops beat and planted drugs on people. It appeared that the department could be released from federal oversight sometime in early 2023, if OPD could keep up the good work.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say
On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
Police: 1 arrested for robbery, attempted murder at Smart and Final
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Antioch, accused by police of stabbing a 58-year-old man in a robbery at a Smart and Final location, according to a press release. Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at 2638 Sommersville Road. When they arrived, they found […]
Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
NBC Bay Area
Palo Alto Police Investigate Suspected Hate Crime Involving Driver and Cyclist
Palo Alto police are investigating a suspected hate crime after a cyclist said a driver yelled a racial slur and then hit him with a truck. The incident happened downtown on University Avenue last Thursday around 5:30 p.m. when a Black cyclist briefly veered into the street to avoid a car that was trying to park.
San Leandro police arrest armed robbery suspect accused of shooting at officers
SAN LEANDRO – The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged an Oakland man Monday with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an armed robbery in San Leandro late last month when the suspect allegedly fired a single shot at police.San Leandro police responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. Sept. 26 of an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 300 block of East 14th Street. The suspect, spotted by witnesses across the street from the store, fled the scene on foot and fired a shot at officers, who were not struck by the gunfire.The suspect --...
