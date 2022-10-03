ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers officially name starting quarterback

By Zach Verdea
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – According to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin , rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his first start this Sunday.

The longtime head coach made the announcement in his press conference Tuesday.

Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at halftime of Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the New York Jets after Trubisky started 7 of 13 for 87 yards and an interception.

The rookie out of Pittsburgh finished the day 10 of 13 for 120 yards and three interceptions while adding two rushing touchdowns.

But Pickett did provide a spark for the offense, leading the Steelers from down 10-6 to leading 20-10 in the fourth quarter.

Pickett became the first QB in NFL history to have multiple rushing touchdowns in his first career game.

As the starter, Trubisky threw for 653 yards (29th in league), two touchdowns (T-29th) and two INT in his four games played.

The 1-3 Steelers travel to Buffalo to face the Bills this upcoming Sunday.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.

