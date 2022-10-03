ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sununu says he's glad he wasn't 'conned' into Senate run

By Juliegrace Brufke, Congressional Reporter
 3 days ago
New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu is expressing no regrets about deciding against a Senate bid and instead choosing to seek another term as governor of the Granite State, referring to the upper chamber as “the B team.”

Top party officials and lawmakers heavily lobbied the New Hampshire Republican to challenge Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (NH), seeing him as the best chance to flip the seat due to his high approval ratings.

“Oh dear God no — are you kidding me?” Sununu told Rolling Stone in discussing whether he had any regrets. “I thank my lucky stars every day that I didn’t get conned into that nonsense.”

Sununu went on to voice his “disdain for Washington.”

“The U.S. Senate is the B team, compared to governors,” he said. “Can you honestly tell me if we got rid of every U.S. senator and replaced them with 100 randomly chosen, employed American adults that it would get worse?”

“It’s just a bubble, and you’re talking to your own echo chambers, convincing yourself of this nonreality,” he added.

Sununu went on to criticize Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), calling him “disconnected,” and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) over his midterm policy proposal due to its language on taxes and entitlements, telling the publication, “The one with the tax hikes in it? That's not gonna fly."

Hassan is facing retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, whom the GOP establishment opposed in the primary race. Sununu did not endorse Bolduc due to his embrace of conspiracy theories, though Sununu later expressed he would back the Republican should he advance to the general election.

