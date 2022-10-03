Read full article on original website
Related
theelectricgf.com
Alluvion requests extension for Roosevelt school purchase
The Great Falls Public Schools board voted unanimously in April to accept a $899,000 offer on the old Roosevelt Elementary School from Alluvion Health. The board’s acceptance of the offer did not finalize the sale, as the agreement comes with several contingencies including Alluvion’s ability to secure financing for the purchase and remodel of the building, as well as the necessary zoning and permitting from the City of Great Falls.
theelectricgf.com
CCHD finds no violation in investigation of complaint against downtown cigar lounge
The Cascade County City-County Health Department investigated a complaint against the Omerta Cigar Lounge downtown over the Montana Clean Indoor Air Act. Wade Stout, CCHD’s tobacco prevention specialist, told the Board of Health during their Oct. 5 meeting that he met with one of the owners and didn’t find any violations based on the complaint.
theelectricgf.com
GFPD seeking information about shooting, vandalism incident
The Great Falls Police Department is seeking information about an early morning incident Oct. 4. Around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 4, dispatchers received several calls from community members concerned about sounds of a gun being fired in the vicinity of 3rd St. NW and the NW Bypass, according to GFPD. Officers...
theelectricgf.com
Sheriff, county sued in federal court over 2021 inmate suicide
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter and Cascade County have been in federal court for negligence, liability and wrongful death in the 2021 suicide death of an inmate at the Adult Detention Center. Michael Lee Alexander, Jr. was being held in the county jail awaiting trial in Municipal Court for a misdemeanor charge...
Comments / 0