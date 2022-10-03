ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Alluvion requests extension for Roosevelt school purchase

The Great Falls Public Schools board voted unanimously in April to accept a $899,000 offer on the old Roosevelt Elementary School from Alluvion Health. The board’s acceptance of the offer did not finalize the sale, as the agreement comes with several contingencies including Alluvion’s ability to secure financing for the purchase and remodel of the building, as well as the necessary zoning and permitting from the City of Great Falls.
GFPD seeking information about shooting, vandalism incident

The Great Falls Police Department is seeking information about an early morning incident Oct. 4. Around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 4, dispatchers received several calls from community members concerned about sounds of a gun being fired in the vicinity of 3rd St. NW and the NW Bypass, according to GFPD. Officers...
Sheriff, county sued in federal court over 2021 inmate suicide

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter and Cascade County have been in federal court for negligence, liability and wrongful death in the 2021 suicide death of an inmate at the Adult Detention Center. Michael Lee Alexander, Jr. was being held in the county jail awaiting trial in Municipal Court for a misdemeanor charge...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT

