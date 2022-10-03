ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Seen on WATE 6? Find it here.

By Melissa Greene
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOLWG_0iKaepve00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking for a link, a phone number or more about a story you saw on WATE 6 news, hopefully, you’ll find it here.

If not, send us an email .

Oct 3-27, Thrive Fall Festival Event

Thrive is accepting chocolate and sugar candy donations at the Main Campus on 1317 Connecticut Ave., Knoxville, Tenn. The candy will be used for games, prizes and trick or treating at Thrive’s annual Fall Festival.

For more information, or to donate candy, please contact Holly Kizer at Holly@helpusthrive.com .

Knox County Schools offering attendance outside the school zone

For anyone who’s looking to enroll their student outside of the attendance zone, Knox County Schools’ transfer window for the 2023-2024 school year is open.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knox County, TN
Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
WATE

TN Veteran’s Home hiring many positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Serve the men and women that have served for you. The Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veteran’s Home provides care, aid, and other resources to honorably discharged veterans and their families’. From long-term care to physical and emotional therapy, one of their four locations are ready and equipped to work with you.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Dr. Martha Buchanan to temporarily lead Knox County YWCA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A familiar face in Knox County has reappeared, but this time with a different organization. Dr. Martha Buchanan is back at work. “I’m excited to announce that I’ve joined the YWCA as the interim CEO,” said Buchanan. The announcement comes after CEO Rachel Haverkamp announced her resignation in order to spend […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Chocolate#Thrive#Nexstar Media Inc
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man charged in string of cell phone tower fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was accused of setting multiple cell phone tower fires over the last couple of months, according to Knoxville Fire Department investigators. KFD investigators looked into a total of nine fires since June of 2022 at local cell phone tower sites throughout Knoxville. According to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, during the investigation, arson investigators determined that Gildardo Herrea Gonzalez, 36, of Knoxville, was responsible for the fires.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Experience the Taste of Turkey Creek this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bon Appétit, y’all. Experience many flavors on Saturday, October 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. when the 8th annual Taste of Turkey Creek returns to the Pinnacle shopping center. Tickets are 25 dollars per person, and are expected to sell out. With...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy