A bottle and jar manufacturing facility in Southern California’s Inland Empire is overflowing with investment after trading hands. CGU Capital Group has agreed to pay $52.1 million for the industrial property occupied by manufacturer PlasCor, according to data provider Vizzda. The site includes 74,140 square feet of warehouse space on fewer than 5 acres, and the deal is equal to about $10.7 million per acre.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO