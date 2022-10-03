Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Newmark NoVA Report Credits Lease Renewals for Moderate Gains in Q3
Leasing increased moderately in Northern Virginia during the third quarter of 2023, with net absorption coming in at 55,031 square feet, according to Newmark’s latest office market report — a big difference compared to last year’s 35,731 square feet for the same period. The leasing numbers were...
Manufacturing Facility in SoCal Sells for $10.7M Per Acre
A bottle and jar manufacturing facility in Southern California’s Inland Empire is overflowing with investment after trading hands. CGU Capital Group has agreed to pay $52.1 million for the industrial property occupied by manufacturer PlasCor, according to data provider Vizzda. The site includes 74,140 square feet of warehouse space on fewer than 5 acres, and the deal is equal to about $10.7 million per acre.
RREAF Holdings, DLP Capital, 3650 REIT Snap Up Sunbelt Portfolio for $500M
There might not be a guaranteed winning hand in commercial real estate during a period of heightened market volatility, but a multifamily portfolio in the Sun Belt region seems like a good bet. A partnership between RREAF Holdings, DLP Capital and 3650 REIT has acquired Southeast Multifamily Portfolio III with...
Logistics Firm Takes 344K SF in South LA
Epitomizing the industrial market in Southern California, a major third-party logistics firm signed two leases with prominent warehouse landlords near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Great Central Transport will use nearly 344,000 square feet in Compton, according to the Klabin Company, which announced the deals and represented...
Univest Enters Baltimore Market With Lease in Timonium
Univest Bank and Trust Company has inked a 6,250-square-foot lease at 10801 Tony Drive in Timonium, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Valley Gateway, in the deal. The two-story building contains approximately 12,000 square feet of retail and commercial office space. The financial...
